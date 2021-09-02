OHL suspends Canadiens top pick Logan Mailloux indefinitely

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Ontario Hockey League announced on Thursday that it has suspended London Knights defenseman Logan Mailloux indefinitely as a result of an incident that occurred November 2020 in Sweden, while he was on loan to SK Lejon.

Mailloux was fined for “Kränkande fotografering” (offensive photography constituting an invasion of privacy) and “Förtal” (defamation) while playing in Sweden when he circulated a photo of a woman performing a sex act without her consent. After that news became public Mailloux had attempted to withdraw from the 2021 NHL Draft, telling teams not to select him.

[Related: Every free agent signing by all 32 NHL teams]

Despite that the Canadiens still used their First Round selection on him, a decision that has been harshly criticized from all corners of the hockey world.

Canadiens owner Geoff Molson already announced that Mailloux will not attend the team’s training camp and prospect camp.

The OHL said the violation in Sweden “violated the League’s expectation of the appropriate conduct of an OHL player.”

He can apply for reinstatement on Jan. 1, 2022, and a decision will be made based in part on his conduct after his return to Canada “and the appropriate treatment, counseling, mentoring and or education he receives from the date of this decision.”

—