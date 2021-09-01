Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Sounds like the Wild and Kirill Kaprizov are close to a five-year pact worth north of $9 million per season. [Hockey Wilderness]
• Marie-Philip Poulin scored in overtime as Canada won gold at the IIHF Women’s World Championship over the U.S. Tuesday night. [PHT]
• What should the Penguins expect out of Jeff Carter over a full season in 2021-22? [Pensburgh]
• John Tavares is “doing fantastic” following his knee injury and concussion suffered during the playoffs. The Maple Leafs captain expects to be ready for training camp. [NHL.com]
• Patrick Sharp is heading back to alma mater to serve as an advisor on the coaching staff for the University of Vermont men’s hockey program. [Burlington Free Press]
• “The Alaska-Anchorage hockey program is back in business following a year of fundraising that brought in more than $3 million from over 1,100 donors.” [Anchorage News Daily]
• Can Coyotes top pick Dylan Guenther jump right into the NHL this season? [The Hockey News]
• The ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones have made Jason Payne the only current Black head coach in North American pro hockey. [ESPN]
• Mason Appleton joins the Kraken from the Jets with a chip on his shoulder. [Sound of Hockey]
• Why Dillon Dube‘s three-year, $6.9 million extension works for both sides. [Flames Nation]
