Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Sounds like the Wild and Kirill Kaprizov are close to a five-year pact worth north of $9 million per season. [Hockey Wilderness]

• Marie-Philip Poulin scored in overtime as Canada won gold at the IIHF Women’s World Championship over the U.S. Tuesday night. [PHT]

• What should the Penguins expect out of Jeff Carter over a full season in 2021-22? [Pensburgh]

• John Tavares is “doing fantastic” following his knee injury and concussion suffered during the playoffs. The Maple Leafs captain expects to be ready for training camp. [NHL.com]

• Patrick Sharp is heading back to alma mater to serve as an advisor on the coaching staff for the University of Vermont men’s hockey program. [Burlington Free Press]

• “The Alaska-Anchorage hockey program is back in business following a year of fundraising that brought in more than $3 million from over 1,100 donors.” [Anchorage News Daily]

• Can Coyotes top pick Dylan Guenther jump right into the NHL this season? [The Hockey News]

• The ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones have made Jason Payne the only current Black head coach in North American pro hockey. [ESPN]

• Mason Appleton joins the Kraken from the Jets with a chip on his shoulder. [Sound of Hockey]

• Why Dillon Dube‘s three-year, $6.9 million extension works for both sides. [Flames Nation]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy