• Canada blanked Switzerland 4-0 to set up a gold medal matchup against the U.S. in Friday’s final of the IIHF Women’s World Championship. [The Ice Garden]
• Jared McCann went from being a Penguin to a Maple Leaf to a Kraken in the span of a few days. “I don’t think many guys have gone through what I went through this summer. But everything happens for a reason and I’m a firm believer in that.” [Seattle Times]
• Why the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer sheet isn’t about revenge. [TSN]
• Would it make sense for the Blue Jackets to target some of the remaining restricted free agents with an offer sheet? [1st Ohio Battery]
• Kailer Yamamoto, an RFA, remains unsigned by the Oilers. Should they be worried about a potential offer sheet? [Oilers Nation]
Forever a Bruin.
Forever a Bostonian.
Forever in our hearts.
Rest in peace, Jimmy. pic.twitter.com/PWJKMnsilr
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 31, 2021
• The wild story of the Danbury Trashers hits Netflix today. A.J. Galante was 17 when his dad bought the team and put him in charge. [Washington Hockey Now]
• David Poile has proven to be able to get good deals with his RFAs. [PHT]
• “Mitch Marner was not a good fit to be seen as the saviour of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and while he dug himself a bit of a hole a few years ago and could use a big playoff series, he’s not a good fit to be the sole villain either. ” [Faceoff Circle]
• On Chanel Keenan, the Kraken’s intersectionality consultant, and how she is making hockey more inclusive for others. [NHL]
• Should the Capitals be worried about the left side of their defense? [NBC Sports Washington]
• There’s lot of value and cost certainty for the Hurricanes in Andrei Svechnikov‘s new deal. [Canes Country]
