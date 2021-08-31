Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Canada blanked Switzerland 4-0 to set up a gold medal matchup against the U.S. in Friday’s final of the IIHF Women’s World Championship. [The Ice Garden]

• Jared McCann went from being a Penguin to a Maple Leaf to a Kraken in the span of a few days. “I don’t think many guys have gone through what I went through this summer. But everything happens for a reason and I’m a firm believer in that.” [Seattle Times]

• Why the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer sheet isn’t about revenge. [TSN]

• Would it make sense for the Blue Jackets to target some of the remaining restricted free agents with an offer sheet? [1st Ohio Battery]

• Kailer Yamamoto, an RFA, remains unsigned by the Oilers. Should they be worried about a potential offer sheet? [Oilers Nation]

Forever a Bruin.

Forever a Bostonian.

Forever in our hearts. Rest in peace, Jimmy. pic.twitter.com/PWJKMnsilr — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 31, 2021

• The wild story of the Danbury Trashers hits Netflix today. A.J. Galante was 17 when his dad bought the team and put him in charge. [Washington Hockey Now]

• David Poile has proven to be able to get good deals with his RFAs. [PHT]

• “Mitch Marner was not a good fit to be seen as the saviour of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and while he dug himself a bit of a hole a few years ago and could use a big playoff series, he’s not a good fit to be the sole villain either. ” [Faceoff Circle]

• On Chanel Keenan, the Kraken’s intersectionality consultant, and how she is making hockey more inclusive for others. [NHL]

• Should the Capitals be worried about the left side of their defense? [NBC Sports Washington]

• There’s lot of value and cost certainty for the Hurricanes in Andrei Svechnikov‘s new deal. [Canes Country]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy