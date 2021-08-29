Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We still do not know if NHL players will be participating in the 2022 winter olympics, but we do know the countries that will be in the men’s tournament. And one of them will be a first-timer.

With its 2-0 win over Norway on Sunday in the qualifying tournament, Denmark punched its ticket for the men’s Olympic hockey tournament for the first time ever.

Denmark joined the IIHF in 1946 and has never qualified for the Olympics until now.

Frederik Storm scored the game-winning goal on Sunday while goaltender Sebastian Dahm stopped all 26 shots for the shutout. Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who played in the qualifying tournament, also scored a goal in the win.

If NHL players participate in the 2022 Beijing games Denmark will have a handful of notable players likely representing them, including Ehlers, Lars Eller, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Frans Nielsen, and Frederik Andersen.

With Denmark in the tournament, the Olympic groups will look like this:

Group A: United States, Canada, Germany China

Group B: Russian Athletes, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Denmark

Group C: Finland, Sweden, Slovakia, Latvia

