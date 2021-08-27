Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Broad Street Hockey reacts to Sean Couturier‘s new contract extension with the Philadelphia Flyers. [Broad Street Hockey]

• Now that Couturier’s contract is complete, Claude Giroux‘s future with the team takes center stage. [NBC Philadelphia]

• Andrei Svechnikov wanted an eight-year contract in Carolina and is committed to winning there. [Canes Country]

• His contract is the richest contract in the history of the Carolina Hurricanes franchise. [The Athletic]

• The Calgary Flames re-signed Dillon Dube to a three-year contract on Thursday. [Calgary Flames]

• Los Angeles Kings prospect Alex Turcotte should be ready for training camp after have an appendectomy this week. [Los Angeles Kings]

• Carey Price and Jonathan Drouin are expected to be ready for training camp for the Montreal Canadiens. [Sportsnet]

• Speaking of the Montreal Canadiens, what history might tell us about the Canadiens’ future. [TSN]

• Reviewing the Atlantic Division where the Tampa Bay Lightning remain the favorite. [ProHockeyTalk]

• Team reset: Toronto Maple Leafs. [NHL]

