PHT Morning Skate: NHL front office rankings; Canada – U.S. rematch

• The United States and Canada face off in a rematch “two years in the making” when they close out the preliminary round of the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship. Emily Sadler breaks down the latest U.S. – Canada game by the numbers. [Sportsnet]

• Basically, it’s all coming up Bruins when it comes to this Tuukka Rask update. [PHT]

• Dom Luszczyszyn and The Athletic staff compiled thousands of fan ratings in order to put together 2021 front office rankings for all 32 NHL teams. You probably won’t be surprised as the top two and bottom two teams on that list. There are plenty of eyebrow-raisers from there, though. Hey, at least fans seem on board with most rebuilds — or at least readers at The Athletic seem too? [The Athletic, sub required]

• At EP Rinkside, David St-Louis is looking back at draft day reflections vs. how players developed to this day. This rundown of reigning Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox‘s hockey sense is worth a read. [EP Rinkside, sub required]

• Strengths, weaknesses, and more for the Flyers, their buddies — the Penguins, and their buddies, the Capitals. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Yes, we know that Auston Matthews will be on the cover of EA Sports’ NHL 22. We’ve also been informed that it will run on the “Frostbite engine.” But how will it play? Thursday might present some answers. Not all, but some. [Gamespot]

• Can Oliver Ekman-Larsson rebound for the Canucks, particularly on the defensive side of the ice? [TSN]

• Previewing the 2022 UFA class, specifically players above age 30. [SI/The Hockey News]

• With some (but not all) of the smoke cleared regarding the NHL offseason, PHT is reviewing each division. Stay tuned for another edition on Thursday, while you can read reviews for the Central and Metropolitan Divisions.