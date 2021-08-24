PHT Morning Skate: A fresh start for Jaden Schwartz?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

A tragic few days in the hockey world

• It’s been a tragic few days. Teenage hockey players Ronin Sharma, Caleb Reimer and Parker Magnuson died in a car crash in the British Columbia area on Saturday. [CBC]

• Hall of Famer and former Rangers great Rod Gilbert died at age 80. [Associated Press]

• Word surfaced on Monday that former NHL player Jimmy Hayes died at age 31. Flyers foward Kevin Hayes is Jimmy’s younger brother. [PHT]

Other hockey news, notes, and links

• Jaden Schwartz reflected on how he struggled through his own personal tragedies this past season. Schwartz told Jeremy Rutherford that he “feels fresh again” as he goes from the Blues to the Kraken. [The Athletic, sub required]

• For Travis Sanheim, a short-term contract with the Flyers ultimately makes the most sense. [NHL.com]

• Interesting look at the “trade tree” for the Alex Galchenyuk – Max Domi deal. Did that really just happen in 2018? [Sportsnet]

• Strengths and weaknesses for the Devils, Islanders, and Rangers heading into the 2021-22 season. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Can a “rising tide” (the Oilers’ top-end offense) lift all boats (picking up the slack for roster flaws) in Edmonton? It hasn’t — enough — before, but could things be different next season? [TSN]

• Get to know Caroline “K.K.” Harvey. [Jack Han’s Hockey Tactics Newsletter]