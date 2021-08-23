Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Logan O'Connor is ready for a big role with the Colorado Avalanche this season. [Denver Post]
• The Arizona Coyotes told season tickets hold they are committed to staying in the Valley and are looking for options. [AZ Central]
• Henrik Lundqvist had initially wanted to play during the 2021-22 season but his recovery from heart surgery prevented that. [New York Post]
• Why Lundqvist is a lock for the Hockey Hall of Fame. [Sportsnet]
• Are the Minnesota Wild expecting too much from their rookies next season? [10K Rinks]
• The case for the Washington Capitals keeping Evgeny Kuznetsov. [NoVa Caps Fans]
• Where will these Pittsburgh Penguins players end up on the All-Time leaderboard after the 2021-22 season. [PensBurgh]
• What is the Vancouver Canucks’ potential for this season? [ProHockeyTalk]
• Redrafting the 2018 NHL Draft and who would go No. 1 overall. [The Athletic]
• Dylan Cozens might end up on the top line for the Buffalo Sabres to start the season. [Buffalo News]
—
Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.