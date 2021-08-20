Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The St. Louis Blues announced they will retire Chris Pronger’s No. 44 on January 17, 2022 to honor his career with the team. [St. Louis Blues]

• On Glendale opting out of its lease with the Arizona Coyotes. [Five For Howling]

• Point of no return for Coyotes and Glendale. [The Athletic]

• The Detroit Red Wings are going to buy out the final year of Frans Nielsen‘s contract. [The Detroit News]

• Looking at Bryan Rust‘s contract situation with the Pittsburgh Penguins. [PensBurgh]

• Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex Nylander has completely recovered from his knee injury. [NBC Chicago]

• Why is it difficult to keep young players in the state of Ohio with the Columbus Blue Jackets? [TSN]

• Why Colin Blackwell could be an expansion draft steal for Seattle Kraken. [Seattle Times]

• The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft, defenseman Owen Power, is likely returning to the University of Michigan for this season. [ProHockeyTalk]

• Trade tree: The Alex Galchenyuk for Max Domi trade is still benefiting the Montreal Canadiens. [Sportsnet]

—