• The St. Louis Blues announced they will retire Chris Pronger’s No. 44 on January 17, 2022 to honor his career with the team. [St. Louis Blues]
• On Glendale opting out of its lease with the Arizona Coyotes. [Five For Howling]
• Point of no return for Coyotes and Glendale. [The Athletic]
• The Detroit Red Wings are going to buy out the final year of Frans Nielsen‘s contract. [The Detroit News]
• Looking at Bryan Rust‘s contract situation with the Pittsburgh Penguins. [PensBurgh]
• Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex Nylander has completely recovered from his knee injury. [NBC Chicago]
• Why is it difficult to keep young players in the state of Ohio with the Columbus Blue Jackets? [TSN]
• Why Colin Blackwell could be an expansion draft steal for Seattle Kraken. [Seattle Times]
• The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft, defenseman Owen Power, is likely returning to the University of Michigan for this season. [ProHockeyTalk]
• Trade tree: The Alex Galchenyuk for Max Domi trade is still benefiting the Montreal Canadiens. [Sportsnet]
