Rangers to retire Henrik Lundqvist’s number this season

The New York Rangers are not wasting any time in honoring the career of longtime goalie Henrik Lundqvist.

Within an hour of his retirement announcement on Friday, the team announced that it will be retiring Lundqvist’s No. 30 before a game this season.

The team announced that decision with the following statement:

“It is with mixed emotions that the New York Rangers offer our best wishes and heartfelt gratitude to Henrik Lundqvist on the announcement of his retirement. Henrik’s commitment to excellence made him one of the best goaltenders to ever play the game of hockey, and we are so fortunate to have witnessed his greatness firsthand for 15 years. As we congratulate Henrik on an extraordinary career and a lasting legacy of success, charity, and character, we are honored to announce that we will retire his number and raise his jersey to the rafters at an upcoming game this season. Henrik is, and always will be, a Ranger.”

Lundqvist spent his entire 15-year career with the Rangers and was arguably the best goalie of his era and the best goalie in the history of the franchise. He was bought out of his contract following the 2019-20 season as the Rangers continued their rebuild, resulting in him signing a one-year contract in free agency with the Washington Capitals. He did not ever play for the Capitals, though, due to heart surgery that kept him away from the game this season.

Lundqvist will be the 11th different Ranger to have his number retired by the team, joining Ed Giacomin, Brian Leetch, Harry Howell, Rod Gilbert, Andy Bathgate, Adam Graves, Vic Hadfield, Mark Messier, Jean Ratelle, and Mike Richter.

He will be the third goalie joining Giacomin and Richter.

