PHT Morning Skate: Gretzky enters NFT market; Ekholm, Forsberg futures

By Sean LeahyAug 18, 2021, 9:18 AM EDT
gretzky
Canadian Press via AP
• Wayne Gretzky is the latest athlete to get involved in the NFT game. [Sportsnet]

• Dominic Moore’s Smashfest ping-pong event was a success in raising $130,000 for concussion and rare cancer research. [NHLPA]

• Now that Juuse Saros is under contract, GM David Poile will focus on new deals for Matias Ekholm and Filip Forsberg. [NHL.com]

• Get ready to see ads on game jerseys beginning with the 2022-23 NHL season. [PHT]

• “Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment announced on Tuesday that, effective mid-September, attendees (including employees, event staff and guests) will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to gain access to its arenas, stadium and restaurants.” [TSN]

• Previewing the 2020-21 Blue Jackets, Canucks, Golden Knights, and Hurricanes. [NBC Sports Edge]

• A statue of Hawerchuk will go up at True North Square next August. [Jets]

• How will Canada fare at the upcoming Women’s World Championship in Calgary? [The Ice Garden]

• Comparing the current Coyotes roster to that of the Seattle Kraken. [Five for Howling]

• What are Dave Hakstol’s options at center for the Kraken? [Sound of Hockey]

• Former NHLer and Stanley Cup champion Viktor Stalberg has announced his retirement. [Swiss Hockey News]

