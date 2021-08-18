Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Wayne Gretzky is the latest athlete to get involved in the NFT game. [Sportsnet]
• Dominic Moore’s Smashfest ping-pong event was a success in raising $130,000 for concussion and rare cancer research. [NHLPA]
• Now that Juuse Saros is under contract, GM David Poile will focus on new deals for Matias Ekholm and Filip Forsberg. [NHL.com]
• Get ready to see ads on game jerseys beginning with the 2022-23 NHL season. [PHT]
• “Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment announced on Tuesday that, effective mid-September, attendees (including employees, event staff and guests) will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to gain access to its arenas, stadium and restaurants.” [TSN]
• Previewing the 2020-21 Blue Jackets, Canucks, Golden Knights, and Hurricanes. [NBC Sports Edge]
One year ago today we lost our beloved Dale. He was an incredible friend, father, husband, son, brother and teacher but most importantly; a man who cared and always wanted to make this world a better place… We love and miss you. “To know him was to love him.” #HawerchukStrong pic.twitter.com/ctXt3RUF2r
— #HawerchukStrong (@HawerchukStrong) August 18, 2021
• A statue of Hawerchuk will go up at True North Square next August. [Jets]
• How will Canada fare at the upcoming Women’s World Championship in Calgary? [The Ice Garden]
• Comparing the current Coyotes roster to that of the Seattle Kraken. [Five for Howling]
• What are Dave Hakstol’s options at center for the Kraken? [Sound of Hockey]
• Former NHLer and Stanley Cup champion Viktor Stalberg has announced his retirement. [Swiss Hockey News]
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy