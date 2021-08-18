Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Wayne Gretzky is the latest athlete to get involved in the NFT game. [Sportsnet]

• Dominic Moore’s Smashfest ping-pong event was a success in raising $130,000 for concussion and rare cancer research. [NHLPA]

• Now that Juuse Saros is under contract, GM David Poile will focus on new deals for Matias Ekholm and Filip Forsberg. [NHL.com]

• Get ready to see ads on game jerseys beginning with the 2022-23 NHL season. [PHT]

• “Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment announced on Tuesday that, effective mid-September, attendees (including employees, event staff and guests) will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to gain access to its arenas, stadium and restaurants.” [TSN]

• Previewing the 2020-21 Blue Jackets, Canucks, Golden Knights, and Hurricanes. [NBC Sports Edge]

One year ago today we lost our beloved Dale. He was an incredible friend, father, husband, son, brother and teacher but most importantly; a man who cared and always wanted to make this world a better place… We love and miss you. “To know him was to love him.” #HawerchukStrong pic.twitter.com/ctXt3RUF2r — #HawerchukStrong (@HawerchukStrong) August 18, 2021

• A statue of Hawerchuk will go up at True North Square next August. [Jets]

• How will Canada fare at the upcoming Women’s World Championship in Calgary? [The Ice Garden]

• Comparing the current Coyotes roster to that of the Seattle Kraken. [Five for Howling]

• What are Dave Hakstol’s options at center for the Kraken? [Sound of Hockey]

• Former NHLer and Stanley Cup champion Viktor Stalberg has announced his retirement. [Swiss Hockey News]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy