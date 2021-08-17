Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• On the U.S. women’s new one-year deal with USA Hockey: “According to documents obtained by ESPN, players on the women’s national team can earn up to $126,750 over the next year should they win gold at both the 2021 world championships and the 2022 Beijing Olympics. If the team wins a silver medal at both events, each player will receive $105,500. That money is made up of stipends and bonuses, paid out by both USA Hockey and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.” [ESPN]

• A good preview of the U.S. women as they prepare for the upcoming IIHF Women’s World Championship later this week. [The Ice Garden]

• What is the biggest area that needs improvement for the Capitals? [NBC Sports Washington]

• The NHL has told teams any people in the organization who will interact with club personnel, including players, are required to be fully vaccinated. [Sportsnet]

• Why goals might be tougher to come by for the Maple Leafs next season. [The Leafs Nation]

• David Pastrnak has been voted best Czech hockey player for the fifth year in a row. [CBS Boston]

• Charlie McAvoy is eager to see how the Bruins goalie tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark works out. [NHL.com]

• Alex Nedeljkovic, a 2020-21 Calder Trophy finalist, will still be eligible for the award next season. [Detroit Hockey Now]

• If the Canucks are to do anything this season, they’ll need a productive Oliver Ekman-Larsson. [TSN]

• “Effective immediately, all WHL roster players, hockey operations staff and other team and WHL Office personnel along with officials must be fully vaccinated with a Health Canada approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the start of the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season. The WHL Regular Season opens Friday, October 1, 2021.” [WHL]

