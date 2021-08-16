Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes still need new contracts. How should the Canucks approach locking up two key pieces? [Canucks Army]

• Would Rasmus Dahlin and the Sabres be better suited for a bridge deal or one with longer term? [Expected Buffalo]

• Everything you need to know about the upcoming Women’s World Championship, which begins Friday in Calgary. [The Ice Garden]

• Previewing the 2021-22 seasons for the Kings, Sharks, and Kraken. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Will the Oilers’ offense be able to carry the team to the playoffs? [TSN]

• Arizona State University has some of the best uniforms in hockey. [Sun Devils]

• Can Cam Talbot repeat his 2020-21 performance this coming season? [Zone Coverage]

• The Kings will have a bit of a different look next season with some jersey changes. [Mayor’s Manor]

• Nicklas Backstrom missed out on the 2014 Olympic gold medal game. If the NHL goes to Beijing, he’ll get a chance for redemption. [NoVa Caps]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy