• Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes still need new contracts. How should the Canucks approach locking up two key pieces? [Canucks Army]
• Would Rasmus Dahlin and the Sabres be better suited for a bridge deal or one with longer term? [Expected Buffalo]
• Everything you need to know about the upcoming Women’s World Championship, which begins Friday in Calgary. [The Ice Garden]
• Previewing the 2021-22 seasons for the Kings, Sharks, and Kraken. [NBC Sports Edge]
• Will the Oilers’ offense be able to carry the team to the playoffs? [TSN]
• Arizona State University has some of the best uniforms in hockey. [Sun Devils]
• Can Cam Talbot repeat his 2020-21 performance this coming season? [Zone Coverage]
• The Kings will have a bit of a different look next season with some jersey changes. [Mayor’s Manor]
• Nicklas Backstrom missed out on the 2014 Olympic gold medal game. If the NHL goes to Beijing, he’ll get a chance for redemption. [NoVa Caps]
