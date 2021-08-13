Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer talks about joining Jon Cooper’s Olympic team staff and Marc-Andre Fleury. [Las Vegas Sun]

• “Former Chicago Blackhawks skills coach Paul Vincent told investigators probing abuse allegations that after two players confided in him that they were sexually assaulted by former video coach Brad Aldrich, he shared their accounts with both the team’s sports psychologist and director of security.” [TSN]

• Which players within the Bruins organization might replace David Krejci? [NBC Sports Boston]

• As Bill Guerin works through these extension talks with Kirill Kaprizov, he should look at the history of Lou Lamoriello. [Hockey Unfiltered]

• Learn about Networked Women’s Hockey Equivalency (N-WHKYe), a metric that allows production from over 40 women’s leagues around the world to be standardized. [The Ice Garden]

• Keith Yandle is impressed by Carter Hart and sees Philadelphia as a win-now opportunity. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• With Owen Power likely heading back to Michigan instead of playing for the Sabres, will Kraken No. 1 pick Matty Beniers do the same? [Sound of Hockey]

• Two weeks into free agency, how do the Penguins stack up against the rest of the Metropolitan Division? [Pensburgh]

• Hockey great Angela Ruggiero on the Olympics, her post-hockey life, and more. [IIHF]

• Tomas Tatar is the perfect Kyle Palmieri replacement for the Devils. [All About the Jersey]

————

