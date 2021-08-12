Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Elias Pettersson on his future in Vancouver: “I want to stay there (Vancouver) now, but I also want to play for a team that’s winning and has the chance to go far into the playoffs every year. I feel like we’ve got a chance to do that next year. If we have that chance when my next deal expires… I don’t know. I just want to play where there’s a chance of winning.” [Canucks Army]

• Phillip Danault talks about his move to LA and finding a home with the Kings. [LA Times]

• “12-year-old girl banned from playing in Sask. town over dressing room dispute on co-ed team.” [CBC]

• Why a rebuild is the route the Wild should be taking. [Zone Coverage]

• The Jets will require all fans to be fully vaccinated to attend home games at Canada Life Centre this season. [TSN]

• Goaltending has been an area void of consistency for the Flames. [Flames Nation]

• These four NHL teams took big steps forward this summer. [The Hockey News]

• The Predators had themselves one of the best drafts in the NHL. [A to Z Sports Nashville]

• Joonas Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins: Which Blue Jackets goalie will land a long-term deal? [1st Ohio Battery]

• On Brad Marchand‘s 2020-21 season and why he was the best player on the Bruins. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

