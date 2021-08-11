Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• “With his butterfly stance, his choice of No. 35 (unusual for a goalie of the time) and his famous quirks and quips, Tony Esposito became synonymous with the Chicago Blackhawks and one of the iconic heroes of Team Canada ’72.” [Ottawa Citizen]
• Former Blackhawks goaltender Darren Pang on Esposito: “I guess to put it in perspective, when you grow up thinking about a player as if they’re a god, something you never think you’re going to be and meeting the person and finding out the person is as good or better than you thought, that’s what leaves a mark. That, to me, is something that’s real special.” [NHL.com]
• “If the NHL doesn’t send its players to the Beijing Games, it would switch to a revised schedule that will adopt as many dates from the current one as possible. But changing schedules this late in a truncated offseason would have a dramatic impact on NHL teams, which are already selling tickets and scheduling travel based on the current schedule.” [ESPN]
• Bruce Cassidy is holding out hope that David Krejci will return to the Bruins later this coming season. [TSN]
• Dan Bylsma is joining the Kraken’s AHL affiliate in Charlotte as an assistant coach. [Kraken]
• After watching his sister win three more Olympic medals, Jamie Oleksiak has taken up swimming as part of his off-season training routine. [NHL.com]
• The social media history of Dusty Imoo has caused the Maple Leafs to reverse their decision on hiring him as the team’s AHL goaltending coach. [Sportsnet]
• Taking an early look at the Ducks, Flames and Oilers. [NBC Sports Edge]
• The Kings will host the 2022 NHL Rookie Faceoff at Toyota Sports Performance Center. [Mayor’s Manor]
