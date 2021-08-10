Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Now that he’s signed for next season, the pressure is on Ilya Samsonov to perform. [NBC Sports Washington]

• Looking at how spending during two weeks of 2021 NHL free agency compares to previous offseasons. [Sound of Hockey]

• The Blackhawks announced on Tuesday that radio analyst Troy Murray has been diagnosed with cancer. [Second City Hockey]

• Longtime Penguins radio and TV voice Mike Lange is retiring after 46 years. [PHT]

• If the NHL goes to the Beijing Olympics, Jon Cooper will lead Canada’s coaching staff. [PHT]

• Mark Giordano on adjusting to life as one of the newest members of the Seattle Kraken. [TSN]

• “Can an NHL player like Evander Kane ‘throw’ a game? A look at the possible ways.” [Mercury News]

• How the AHL’s new playoff format could help with the NHL’s regular season. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Don’t expect Adam Fox or Mika Zibanejad to give the Rangers a discount when extension time comes. [Blue Seat Blogs]

• Can the Jets make a run at the Central Division title next season? [Jets Nation]

