• Now that he’s signed for next season, the pressure is on Ilya Samsonov to perform. [NBC Sports Washington]
• Looking at how spending during two weeks of 2021 NHL free agency compares to previous offseasons. [Sound of Hockey]
• The Blackhawks announced on Tuesday that radio analyst Troy Murray has been diagnosed with cancer. [Second City Hockey]
• Longtime Penguins radio and TV voice Mike Lange is retiring after 46 years. [PHT]
• If the NHL goes to the Beijing Olympics, Jon Cooper will lead Canada’s coaching staff. [PHT]
• Mark Giordano on adjusting to life as one of the newest members of the Seattle Kraken. [TSN]
• “Can an NHL player like Evander Kane ‘throw’ a game? A look at the possible ways.” [Mercury News]
• How the AHL’s new playoff format could help with the NHL’s regular season. [Sin Bin Vegas]
• Don’t expect Adam Fox or Mika Zibanejad to give the Rangers a discount when extension time comes. [Blue Seat Blogs]
• Can the Jets make a run at the Central Division title next season? [Jets Nation]
