Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• What’s going on with Kevin Fiala‘s contract negotiations with the Wild? [Zone Coverage]

• Alex Ovechkin has teamed up with Ethernity Chain and Impossible Brief to create an NFT collection. [Washington Hockey Now]

• Why Adam Pelech‘s 8-year, $46 million extension with the Islanders works for both sides. [NY Hockey Now]

• Interesting read on how coaches use the summer to improve their teams. [Sportsnet]

• The U.S. women’s team has some great talent in its history. Let’s break that down into a starting six. [The Ice Garden]

• Dean Barnes is on a mission. The Toronto school superintendent is collecting hockey cards of each Black and biracial player who has played in the NHL since Willie O’Ree’s debut in 1958. [NHL.com]

• Between Matt Murray, Anton Forsberg and Filip Gustavsson, do the Senators have enough in goal? [TSN]

• Former Senators netminder Anders Nilsson is retiring at 31 due to post-concussion syndrome. [The Score]

• Larry Pleau, Blues GM once upon a time, is leaving St. Louis to take up an advisor role with the Coyotes. [Post-Dispatch]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy