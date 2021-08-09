Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• What’s going on with Kevin Fiala‘s contract negotiations with the Wild? [Zone Coverage]
• Alex Ovechkin has teamed up with Ethernity Chain and Impossible Brief to create an NFT collection. [Washington Hockey Now]
• Why Adam Pelech‘s 8-year, $46 million extension with the Islanders works for both sides. [NY Hockey Now]
• Interesting read on how coaches use the summer to improve their teams. [Sportsnet]
• The U.S. women’s team has some great talent in its history. Let’s break that down into a starting six. [The Ice Garden]
• Dean Barnes is on a mission. The Toronto school superintendent is collecting hockey cards of each Black and biracial player who has played in the NHL since Willie O’Ree’s debut in 1958. [NHL.com]
• Between Matt Murray, Anton Forsberg and Filip Gustavsson, do the Senators have enough in goal? [TSN]
• Former Senators netminder Anders Nilsson is retiring at 31 due to post-concussion syndrome. [The Score]
• Larry Pleau, Blues GM once upon a time, is leaving St. Louis to take up an advisor role with the Coyotes. [Post-Dispatch]
