Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Marc-Andre Fleury on deciding to play next season with the Blackhawks: “I never had anything against Chicago, the organization. I think it was just me personally what I wanted to do. … Obviously, there’s a lot that goes into it. I’m very fortunate, Stan [Bowman] gave me some time to reflect on what I wanted to do, what was best for me and my family.” [NBC Sports Chicago]

• The NWHL has released its 2021-22 schedule with games beginning on Nov. 6. [The Ice Garden]

• If Jack Hughes wants a big contract, he’ll need to start putting up big numbers on the ice. [All About the Jersey]

• Why salary cap hit percentage and not dollars will be the most important aspect of the upcoming Penguins’ negotiations with Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin. [Pensburgh]

• “LeBron James’ SpringHill Company, Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment and Uninterrupted Canada are teaming up on the documentary Black Ice, an in-depth look at the experience of Black hockey players.” [Deadline]

• There will be 23 teams in next season’s AHL Calder Cup playoffs with the league announcing its format for 2021-22. [AHL]

• Alex Edler has spent his entire NHL career in Vancouver and now will have to adjust to life in Los Angeles. [Sportsnet]

• Can the current Flames defense help get them back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs? [TSN]

• A look at the best of the rest in NHL free agency. [NBC Sports Edge]

• When will we see Filip Chytil realize his potential? [Gotham Sports Network]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy