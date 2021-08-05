Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• “After three trips through the postseason that saw the Hurricanes win four playoff series before being ultimately derailed by what were unquestionably better teams, combined with the unfortunate but inevitable free-agent departure of Dougie Hamilton, it was time for some retooling.” [News and Observer]

• After a busy first week of free agency, are the Bruins better? [NBC Sports Boston]

• Ron Hextall’s first offseason as Penguins GM has been a patient and quiet one. [Pensburgh]

• Pierre-Luc Dubois on changing his number to honor the late Matīss Kivlenieks: “I was there for his first game. I was there for his first win. I thought it was tragic that No. 80 wouldn’t have a 10-year career in the NHL, or however long you’d think he’d play.” [Winnipeg Sun]

• The interim tag is gone and Tyler Tumminia is the official NWHL commissioner. [The Ice Garden]

• What could John Klingberg‘s next contract look like for the Stars? [PHT]

• Alexandre Burrows has been given a three-year extension to remain as an assistant with the Canadiens. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

• The Stars’ move for Braden Holtby is one that could backfire on GM Jim Nill. [Defending Big D]

• Could we eventually see Anton Khudobin minding the net in Edmonton? [Oilers Nation]

• It sounds like Max Domi could yet again be on the move. [1st Ohio Battery]

• The next Coyote likely leaving Arizona? It’s look like Christian Dvorak could be on his way out. [The Hockey News]

