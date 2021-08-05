Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NHLPA announced the arbitration hearing schedule on Thursday for the 16 restricted free agents whose cases still need to be scheduled.

There were originally 19 players that filed for salary arbitration but Adin Hill (San Jose Sharks), Zach Sanford (St. Louis Blues) and Victor Mete (Ottawa Senators) have already agreed to new contracts, avoiding the arbitration process.

Most of these players listed below will do the same because nobody, team or player, really wants to go through the nastiness of the arbitration process.

The arbitration hearings are scheduled to begin on August 11 with a couple of the most significant names, New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech and Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana.

Other notable names and dates to watch for include Vince Dunn (Seattle Kraken) on August 14, Kevin Fiala (Minnesota Wild) on August 17, Juuse Saros (Nashville Predators) on August 18, and Zach Aston-Reese (Pittsburgh Penguins) on August 23. August 26 is the final day of hearings with Andrew Copp (Winnipeg Jets), Nikita Zadorov (Chicago Blackhawks), and Travis Sanheim (Philadelphia Flyers),

The complete schedule is listed below.

August 11

Adam Pelech (New York Islanders)

Michael McNiven (Montreal Canadiens)

Jakub Vrana (Detroit Red Wings)

August 13

Neal Pionk (Winnipeg Jets)

August 14

Vince Dunn (Seattle Kraken)

August 16

Ross Colton (Tampa Bay Lightning)

August 17

Kevin Fiala (Minnesota Wild)

August 18

Juuse Saros (Nashville Predators)

August 20

Dante Fabbro (Nashville Predators)

Jason Dickinson (Vancouver Canucks)

August 21

Adam Erne (Detroit Red Wings)

Dennis Gilbert (Colorado Avalanche)

August 23

Zach Aston-Reese (Pittsburgh Penguins)

August 26

Andrew Copp (Winnipeg Jets)

Nikita Zadorov (Calgary Flames)

Travis Sanheim (Philadelphia Flyers)

—