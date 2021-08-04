Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PHT Morning Skate

• The Hockey Diversity Alliance has announced Evander Kane is on voluntary leave as the NHL investigates allegations made against him that he bet on games, including against his own team. [TSN]

• A number of Kane’s Sharks teammates reportedly do not want the forward back next season. [NBC Sports Bay Area]

• How much longer will this Capitals’ Stanley Cup window remain open? [PHT]

• An interesting look at how Alex Ovechkin‘s five-year extension came together. [ESPN]

• What is Morgan Rielly‘s future in Toronto after the 2021-22 season? [Full Press Hockey]

The wholesome Yegor content train has no brakes. pic.twitter.com/Q1Vhk34tyJ — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) August 3, 2021

• Stan Bowman is eager to see Marc-Andre Fleury between the pipes for the Blackhawks this season. [NHL.com]

• The PWHPA has announced the third Dream Gap Tour with a planned 5-6 stops in 2021-22. [The Ice Garden]

• Carey Price‘s wife, Angela, thought for sure the goaltender was headed for Seattle. [Sportsnet]

• Out the NHL, John Tortorella is heading back to television. [Awful Announcing]

