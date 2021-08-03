Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• Looking at the risks and the rewards for the Rangers if they go and acquire Jack Eichel. [Blueshirt Banter]

• “The NHL and the International Olympic Committee were unable to secure an expanded media rights deal for the 2022 Winter Olympics, but the league still intends to send its players to Beijing.” [ESPN]

• While Jonathan Toews has said he plans to play this coming season, there remains no timetable for his return, according to Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman. [NHL.com]

• If the Jets are going to be dangerous in 2021-22, they’re going to need much more from Pierre-Luc Dubois. [TSN]

• The Wild has decided to take Kevin Fiala to salary arbitration after the player declined. [Hockey Wilderness]

• As NHL free agency settles down, did the Canucks do enough to improve their defense? [Pass it to Bulis]

• Matvei Michkov, a projected 2023 NHL top draft pick, is already stealing the show at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup. [The Hockey News]

• With the addition of Jonathan Bernier, how much should the Devils look at splitting his starts with Mackenzie Blackwood? [All About the Jersey]

• New Senators Senior VP of Player Development Pierre McGuire has a seven-player profile. Where does Ottawa currently fit into that? [Silver Seven Sens]

• Former NHLer Daniel Paille has been promoted to full-time assistant coach at Canisius College. [Canisius]

