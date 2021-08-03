NHL Free Agency 2021: Every signing by all 32 teams

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s time for NHL Free Agency! The offseason is under way and with the market opening July 28 there will be plenty of action this summer. Some teams have already been busy getting their 2021-22 rosters in order. Check back here for all of the signings that teams will be making in hopes of improving their chances at winning the 2022 Stanley Cup.

NHL Free Agency Signings

August 3

• Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to a two-year, $5.6 million deal.

• Penguins sign Radim Zohorna to a two-year, $1.5 million deal.

August 2

• Avalanche signs Ryan Murray to a one-year, $2 million deal.

• Coyotes sign Cam Dineen to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Coyotes sign Blake Speers to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Coyotes sign Dysin Mayo to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Stars sign Jerad Rosburg to a two-year, $1.5 million deal.

August 1

• Hurricanes sign Stefan Noesen to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Kings sign Brayden Burke to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Lightning signs Sean Day to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Panthers sign Samuel Montembeault to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

NHL Free Agency Offer Sheet Compensation Scale

July 31

• Maple Leafs sign Nick Ritchie to two-year, $5 million deal. (Link)

• Maple Leafs sign Ondrej Kase to one-year, $1.25 million deal. (Link)

• Red Wings sign Tyler Bertuzzi to two-year, $9.5 million deal. (Link)

• Avalanche signs Jordan Gross to a one-year, $750K deal.

• Blues sign Dakota Joshua to a one-year, $750K deal.

• Blue Jackets sign Brendan Gaunce to a one-year, $750K deal.

• Canadiens sign Arturri Lehkonen to a one-year, $2.3 million deal.

• Jets sign Riley Nash to a one-year, $750K deal.

• Jets sign Austin Poganski to a one-year, $750K deal.

• Lightning signs Boris Katchouk to a three-year, $2.275 million deal.

• Maple Leafs sign Brennan Menell to a one-year, $750K deal.

• Oilers sign Warren Foegele to a three-year, $8.25 million deal.

• Rangers sign Ryan Reaves to one-year, $1.75 million deal.

• Hurricanes sign Derek Stepan to a one-year, $1.35 million deal.

• Stars sign Joel Kiviranta to a two-year, $2.1 million deal.

• Jets sign Benjamin Gleason to a one-year, $750K deal.

July 30

• Avalanche signs Tyson Jost to a two-year, $4 million deal.

• Blues sign Calle Rosen to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Blues sign Tommy Cross to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Blues sign Ivan Barbashev to a two-year, $4.5 million deal.

• Blue Jackets sign Mikko Lehtonen to a one-year, $900,000 deal.

• Flames sign Colton Poolman to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Hurricanes sign Maxim Letunov to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Hurricanes sign Alex Lyon to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Hurricanes sign Sam Miletic to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Kings sign Lias Andersson to a one-year, $874,125 deal

• Lightning signs Alex Barré-Boulet to a three-year, $2.275 million deal.

• Lightning signs Taylor Raddysh to a three-year, $2.275 million deal.

• Maple Leafs sign Ondrej Kase to a one-year, $1.25 million deal.

• Panthers sign Zac Dalpe to a two-year, $1.5 million deal.

• Predators sign Tanner Jeannot to a two-year, $1.6 million deal.

• Red Wings sign Brian Lashoff to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Sabres sign Rasmus Asplund to a two-year, $1.65 million deal.

• Sabres sign Ryan MacInnis to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Stars sign Nicholas Caamano to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Stars sign Colton Point to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

July 29

• Blues sign Brandon Saad to a five-year, $22.5 million deal. (Link)

• Blue Jackets sign Zach Werenski to a six-year, $57.5 million deal. (Link)

• Lightning signs Corey Perry to a two-year, $1 million deal. (Link)

• Avalanche signs Darren Helm to a one-year, $1 million deal.

• Avalanche signs Dylan Sikura to a one-year, $800,000 deal.

• Avalanche signs Stefan Matteau to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Blues sign Matthew Peca to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Blues sign Charlie Lindgren to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Blues sign Nathan Todd to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Blue Jackets sign Jake Bean to a three-year, $7 million deal.

• Canadiens sign Mathieu Perreault to a one-year, $950,000 deal.

• Coyotes sign Hudson Fasching to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Coyotes sign Michael Carcone to a two-year, $1.5 million deal.

• Devils sign Robbie Russo to a two-year, $1.5 million deal.

• Devils sign Joseph Gambardella to a two-year, $1.5 million deal.

• Ducks sign Danny O’Regan to a two-year, $1.5 million deal.

• Ducks sign Buddy Robinson to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Ducks sign Greg Pateryn to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Flames sign Andy Welinski to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Hurricanes sign Brendan Smith to a one-year, $800,000 deal.

• Hurricanes sign Jalen Chatfield to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Lightning signs Cal Foote to a two-year, $1.7 million deal.

• Maple Leafs sign Brett Seney to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Maple Leafs sign Pavel Gogolev to a three-year, $2.775 million deal.

• Penguins sign Michael Chaput to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Penguins sign Danton Heinen to a one-year, $1.1 million deal.

• Predators sign Mathieu Oliver to a two-year, $1.5 million deal.

• Rangers sign Filip Chytil to a two-year, $4.6 million deal.

• Red Wings sign Daniel Renouf to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Red Wings sign Ryan Murphy to a one-year, $800,000 deal.

• Red Wings sign Luke Witkowski to a two-year, $1.5 million deal.

• Sabres sign Ethan Prow to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Sabres sign John Hayden to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Senators sign Pontus Aberg to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Senators sign Dillon Heatherington to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Senators sign Kole Sherwood to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Stars sign Michael Raffl to a one-year, $1.1 million deal.

• Stars sign Jani Hakanpää to a three-year, $4.5 million deal.

• Wild signs Kevin Czuczman to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Wild signs Jon Merrill to a one-year, $850,000 deal.

• Wild signs Brandon Duhaime to a two-year, $1.5 million deal.

July 28

• Bruins sign Linus Ullmark to a four-year, $20 million deal. (Link)

• Canucks sign Jaroslav Halak to a one-year, $1.5 million deal. (Link)

• Devils sign Dougie Hamilton to a seven-year, $63 million deal. (Link)

• Golden Knights sign Alec Martinez to three-year, $15.74 million deal. (Link)

• Hurricanes sign Frederik Andersen to a two-year, $9 million deal. (Link)

• Hurricanes sign Tony DeAngelo to a one-year, $1 million deal.(Link)

• Kings sign Phillip Danault to a six-year, $33.5 million deal. (Link)

• Kings sign Alex Edler to a one-year, $3.5 million deal. (Link)

• Kraken signs Alexander Wennberg to a three-year, $13.5 million deal. (Link)

• Kraken signs Philipp Grubauer to a six-year, $35.4 million deal. (Link)

• Kraken signs Jaden Schwartz to a five-year, $27.5 million deal. (Link)

• Lightning signs Brayden Point to an eight-year, $76 million deal. (Link)

• Maple Leafs sign Petr Mrazek to a three-year, $11.4 million deal. (Link)

• Oilers sign Zach Hyman to a seven-year, $38.5 million deal. (Link)

• Oilers sign Tyson Barrie to a three-year, $13.5 million deal. (Link)

• Oilers sign Cody Ceci to a four-year, $13 million deal. (Link)

• Stars sign Ryan Suter to a four-year, $14.6 million deal. (Link)

• Wild signs Alex Goligoski to a one-year, $5 million deal. (Link)

• Avalanche signs Roland McKeown to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Blackhawks sign Jujhar Khaira to a two-year, $1.95 million deal.

• Blackhawks sign Jake McCabe to a four-year, $16 million deal.

• Blue Jackets sign Eric Robinson to a two-year, $3.2 million deal.

• Blue Jackets sign Boone Jenner to a four-year, $15 million deal.

• Blue Jackets sign Sean Kuraly to a four-year, $10 million deal.

• Blue Jackets sign Alexandre Texier to a two-year, $3.05 million deal.

• Blue Jackets sign Tyler Sikura to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Blue Jackets sign Gavin Bayreuther to a two-year, $1.5 million deal.

• Bruins sign Nick Foligno to a two-year, $3.8 million deal.

• Bruins sign Derek Forbort to a three-year, $9 million deal.

• Bruins sign Erik Haula to a two-year, $4.75 million deal.

• Bruins sign Tomas Nosek to a two-year, $3.5 million deal.

• Bruins sign Troy Grosenick to a one year, $750,000 deal.

• Bruins sign Samuel Asselin to a two-year, $1.5 million deal.

• Bruins sign Steven Fogarty to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Bruins sign Tyler Lewington to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Canadiens sign David Savard to a four-year, $14 million deal.

• Canadiens sign Mike Hoffman to three-year, $13.5 million deal.

• Canadiens sign Louie Belpedio to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Canadiens sign Chris Wideman to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Canadiens sign Cedric Paquette to a one-year, $950,000 deal.

• Canadiens sign Jean-Sébastien Dea to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Canucks sign Brandon Sutter to a one-year, $1.125 million deal.

• Canucks sign Luke Schenn to a two-year, $1.7 million deal.

• Canucks sign Kyle Burroughs to a two-year, $1.5 million deal.

• Canucks sign Nic Petan to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Canucks sign Brad Hunt to a one-year, $800,000 deal.

• Canucks sign Devante Stephens to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Canucks sign Sheldon Dries to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Canucks sign John Stevens to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Canucks sign Sheldon Rempal to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Canucks sign Justin Bailey to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Canucks sign Justin Dowling to a two-year, $1.5 million deal.

• Canucks sign Travis Hamonic to a two-year, $6 million deal.

• Canucks sign Phil Di Giuseppe to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Canucks sign Tucker Poolman to a four-year, $10 million deal.

• Canucks sign Danila Klimovich to a three-year, $2.775 million deal.

• Canucks sign Brady Keeper to a two-year, $1.525 million deal.

• Capitals sign Hunter Shepard to a two-year, $1.5 million deal.

• Capitals sign Dylan McIlrath to a two-year, $1.5 million deal.

• Capitals sign Lucas Johansen to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Capitals sign Matt Irwin to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Coyotes sign Liam O'Brien to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Coyotes sign Ryan Dzingel to a one-year, $1.1 million deal.

• Coyotes sign Carter Hutton to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Coyotes sign Dmitrij Jaškin to a one-year, $3.2 million deal.

• Ducks sign Ryan Getzlaf to a one-year, $4.5 million deal.

• Ducks sign Brogan Rafferty to a one-year, $750K deal.

• Devils sign Jonathan Bernier to a two-year, $8.25 million deal.

• Devils sign Chase DeLeo to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Devils sign Brian Flynn to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Flames sign Blake Coleman to a six-year, $29.4 million deal.

• Flames sign Trevor Lewis to a one-year, $800,000 deal.

• Flames sign Kevin Gravel to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Flames sign Nick DeSimone to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Flames sign Adam Werner to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Flyers sign Nate Thompson to a one-year, $800,000 deal.

• Flyers sign Adam Clendening to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Flyers sign Nick Seeler to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Flyers sign Cooper Zech to a two-year, $1.75 million deal.

• Flyers sign Ryan Fitzgerald to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Flyers sign Gerald Mayhew to a one-year, $800,000 deal.

• Golden Knights sign Laurent Brossoit to a two-year, $4.65 million deal.

• Golden Knights sign Mattias Janmark to a one-year, $2 million deal.

• Golden Knights sign Sven Baertschi to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Golden Knights sign Patrick Brown to a two-year, $1.5 million deal.

• Golden Knights sign Gage Quinney to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Hurricanes sign Antti Raanta to a two-year, $4 million deal.

• Hurricanes sign Josh Leivo to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Hurricanes sign C.J. Smith to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Hurricanes sign Ian Cole to a one-year, $2.9 million deal.

• Hurricanes sign Jordan Martinook to a three-year, $5.4 million deal.

• Jets sign Luke Johnson to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Jets sign Michael Eyssimont to a two-year, $1.5 million deal.

• Kings sign Andreas Athanasiou to a one-year, $2.7 million deal.

• Kings sign T.J. Tynan to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Kings sign Alex Edler to a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

• Kings sign Garret Sparks to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Lightning signs Remi Elie to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Lightning signs Charles Hudon to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Lightning signs Brian Elliott to a one-year, $900,000 deal.

• Lightning signs Zach Bogosian to a three-year, $2.55 deal.

• Lightning signs Pierre-Edouard Bellemare to a two-year, $2 million deal.

• Lightning signs Andrej Sustr to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Lightning signs Darren Raddysh to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Lightning signs Maxim Legace to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Maple Leafs sign Michael Bunting to a two-year, $1.9 million deal.

• Maple Leafs sign David Kampf to a two-year, $3 million deal.

• Maple Leafs sign Michael Amadio to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Maple Leafs sign Carl Dahlstrom to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Maple Leafs sign Alex Biega to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Maple Leafs sign Kurtis Gabriel to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Oilers sign Derek Ryan to a two-year, $2.5 million deal.

• Panthers sign Maxim Mamim to a one-year, $975,000 deal.

• Panthers sign Juho Lammikko to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Panthers sign Carter Verhaeghe to a three-year, $12.5 million deal.

• Panthers sign Christopher Gibson to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Penguins sign Evan Rodrigues to a one-year, $1 million deal.

• Penguins sign Brock McGinn to a four-year, $11 million deal.

• Penguins sign Dominik Simon to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Penguins sign Taylor Fedun to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Penguins sign Filip Lindberg to a two-year, $1.85 deal.

• Predators sign Mikael Granlund to a four-year, $20 million deal.

• Predators sign David Rittich to a one-year, $1.25 million deal.

• Predators sign Anthony Richard to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Predators sign Matt Luff to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Predators sign Zachary L’Heureux to a three-year, $2.775 million deal.

• Predators sign Michael McCarron to a two-year, $1.5 million deal.

• Predators sign Matt Tennyson to a two-year, $1.5 million deal.

• Rangers sign Patrik Nemeth to a three-year, $7.5 million deal.

• Rangers sign Jarred Tinordi to a two-year, $1.8 million deal.

• Rangers sign Greg McKegg to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Rangers sign Dryden Hunt to a two-year, $1.525 million deal.

• Red Wings sign Sam Gagner to a one-year, $850,000 deal.

• Red Wings sign Calvin Rickard to a one-year, $800,000 deal.

• Red Wings sign Jordan Oesterle to a two-year, $2.7 million deal.

• Red Wings sign Pius Suter to a two-year, $6.25 million deal.

• Sabres sign Vinnie Hinostroza to a one-year, $1.05 million deal.

• Sabres sign Aaron Dell to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Sabres sign Brandon Davidson to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Sabres sign Sean Malone to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Sabres sign Craig Anderson to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Sabres sign Mark Pysyk to a one-year, $900,000 deal.

• Sabres sign Jimmy Schuldt to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Senators sign Michael Del Zotto to a two-year, $4 million deal.

• Senators sign Andrew Agozzino to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Sharks sign Andrew Cogliano to a one-year, $1 million deal.

• Sharks sign James Reimer to a two-year, $4.5 million deal.

• Sharks sign Lane Pederson to a two-year, $1.5 million deal.

• Sharks sign Nick Bonino to a two-year, $4.1 million deal.

• Sharks sign Nick Merkley to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Sharks sign Jaycob Megna to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Stars sign Braden Holtby to a one-year, $2 million deal.

• Stars sign Luke Glendening to a two-year, $3 million deal.

• Stars sign Alex Petrovic to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Stars sign Andreas Borgman to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Wild signs Frederick Gaudreau to a two-year, $2.4 million deal.

• Wild signs Dmitry Kulikov to a two-year, $4.5 million deal.

• Wild signs Joe Hicketts to a two-year, $1.5 million deal.

• Wild signs Jon Lizotte to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Wild signs Dominic Turgeon to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

July 27

• Avalanche signs Gabriel Landeskog to eight-year, $56 million deal. (Link)

• Blues sign Pavel Buchnevich to four-year, $23.2 million deal. (Link)

• Blue Jackets sign Patrik Laine to one-year, $7.5 million deal. (Link)

• Bruins sign Mike Reilly to three-year, $9M deal. (Link)

• Canadiens sign Joel Armia to a four-year, $13.6 million deal. (Link)

• Canucks sign Conor Garland to five-year, $24.75 million deal. (Link)

• Capitals sign Alex Ovechkin to five-year, $47.5 million deal. (Link)

• Flyers sign Keith Yandle to one-year, $900,000 deal.

• Jets sign Eric Comrie to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Lightning signs Otto Somppi to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Panthers sign Brandon Montour to three-year, $10.5 million deal.

• Red Wings sign Taro Hirose to one-year, $850,000 deal.

• Red Wings sign Kyle Criscuolo to two-year, $1.5 million deal.

• Sabres sign Drake Caggiula to one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Wild signs Kyle Rau to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Wild signs Dakota Mermis to a two-year, $1.5 million deal.

July 26

• Panthers sign Sam Bennett to a four-year, $17.6 million deal. (Link)

• Blackhawks sign Adam Gaudette to a one-year, $997,500 deal.

• Bruins sign Nick Wolff to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Devils sign Christian Jaros to a one-year $800,000 deal.

• Flyers sign Samuel Morin to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Jets sign Paul Stastny to a one-year, $3.75 million deal.

• Panthers sign Lucas Carlsson to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Panthers sign Noah Juulsen to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Predators sign Frédéric Allard to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Predators sign Ben Harpur to a one-year $800,000 deal.

• Predators sign Jeremy Davies to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

• Red Wings sign Gustav Lindström to a two-year, $1.7 million deal.

• Wild signs Andrew Hammond to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

July 25

• Red Wings sign Marc Staal to a one-year, $2 million deal.

July 24

• Avalanche signs Cale Makar to a six-year, $54 million deal. (Link)

• Blues sign Nathan Walker to a two-year, $1.5 million deal.

• Kings sign Trevor Moore to a two-year, $3.75 million deal.

• Penguins sign Kasper Björkqvist to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

July 23

• Blackhawks sign Seth Jones to an eight-year, $76 million deal. (Link)

• Bruins sign Taylor Hall to a four-year, $24 million deal. (Link)

• Hurricanes sign Spencer Smallman to a one-year, $750,000 deal.