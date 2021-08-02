Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• Adam Pelech, Zach Aston-Reese, Vince Dunn, and Juuse Saros are among the 17 players who have elected salary arbitration. Hearings will be held from Aug. 11 to Aug. 26. [NHLPA]

• What should the Blackhawks expect from Marc-Andre Fleury this season? [PHT]

• Which free agents on the move this summer will have a big impact on your fantasy hockey team? [NBC Sports Edge]

• Evander Kane denies game-fixing allegations from wife. [PHT]

• David Krejci has a signed a deal with HC Olomouc of the Czech Extraliga:

• A big question facing Ron Hextall and the Penguins right now is what the plan is for their goaltending. [Pensburgh]

• Have these teams improved in free agency this off-season? [The Hockey News]

• The Ondrej Kase signing is a gamble for the Maple Leafs. [Sportsnet]

• How does the Kraken roster look against other NHL teams at the moment? [Sound of Hockey]

