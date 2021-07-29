Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• David Krejci, Brandon Saad, Zach Parise, and Kyle Palmieri are some of the top remaining free agents left on the market. [The Hockey News]
• Tony DeAngelo to Hurricanes fans: “I’ve said some stuff and done some stuff that stemmed from being on the ice that I regret, and I’m not going to sit here and say that I haven’t done it, but I regret it and I’ve got to move on. You’ve got to become a better person and control it. I’m not going to act like it never happened. I think once they watch me play, they’re going to see me on the ice more than anything.” [Canes Country]
• Devils fans would like the see their rebuild come to an end following the Dougie Hamilton signing. [NJ.com]
• The NHL goalie carousel was in full force during the first day of free agency. [NHL.com]
• Why the LA Kings pursued Phillip Danault and what comes next. [Mayor’s Manor]
• The Flames’ additions during Free Agent Frenzy fit the mold of a team coach by Darryl Sutter. [TSN]
Andrew Cogliano signing his contract with the Sharks while holding his baby ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pubUeRyjOr
— Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) July 28, 2021
• A look at the good moves during NHL Draft weekend. [NBC Sports Edge]
• D.J. Smith has signed a two-year extension to stay behind the Senators’ bench. [Ottawa Sun]
• A family feel was what swayed Nick Foligno to sign with the Bruins. [ESPN]
• There were some notable changes for the Maple Leafs on Wednesday. [Sportsnet]
