Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• David Krejci, Brandon Saad, Zach Parise, and Kyle Palmieri are some of the top remaining free agents left on the market. [The Hockey News]

• Tony DeAngelo to Hurricanes fans: “I’ve said some stuff and done some stuff that stemmed from being on the ice that I regret, and I’m not going to sit here and say that I haven’t done it, but I regret it and I’ve got to move on. You’ve got to become a better person and control it. I’m not going to act like it never happened. I think once they watch me play, they’re going to see me on the ice more than anything.” [Canes Country]

• Devils fans would like the see their rebuild come to an end following the Dougie Hamilton signing. [NJ.com]

• The NHL goalie carousel was in full force during the first day of free agency. [NHL.com]

• Why the LA Kings pursued Phillip Danault and what comes next. [Mayor’s Manor]

• The Flames’ additions during Free Agent Frenzy fit the mold of a team coach by Darryl Sutter. [TSN]

Andrew Cogliano signing his contract with the Sharks while holding his baby ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pubUeRyjOr — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) July 28, 2021

• A look at the good moves during NHL Draft weekend. [NBC Sports Edge]

• D.J. Smith has signed a two-year extension to stay behind the Senators’ bench. [Ottawa Sun]

• A family feel was what swayed Nick Foligno to sign with the Bruins. [ESPN]

• There were some notable changes for the Maple Leafs on Wednesday. [Sportsnet]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy