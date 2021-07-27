Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship schedule has been released. The U.S. will begin the tournament Aug. 20 vs. Switzerland, while Canada will open with ROC. [IIHF]

• Longtime Blackhawks and Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson has announced his retirement after 14 NHL seasons. [NHL.com]

• Brenden Dillon was traded to the Jets for a pair of second-round picks. [NHL.com]

• Looking at the head-scratching moves made during NHL Draft weekend. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Why a Mitch Marner-for-Rasmus Dahlin trade would make sense for both the Maple Leafs and Sabres. [TSN]

• When the free agent market opens on Wednesday, goaltending will be an area of interest for a number of NHL teams. [Daily Faceoff]

• By trading away Seth Jones and Cam Atkinson, GM Jarmo Kekalainen has signaled a new era has begun in Columbus. [1st Ohio Battery]

• Why the Coyotes were big winners in the Shayne Gostisbehere trade. [Five for Howling]

• A 13-game road trip to begin the 2021-22 season will be a good test for the Islanders. [NY Hockey Now]

• Buffalo Beauts GM Nate Oliver talks free agency plans, the team’s moves so far, and more. [The Ice Garden]

• The Rangers’ trade of Pavel Buchnevich was a head-scratching move by GM Chris Drury. [Gotham Sports]

• Looking at the easiest and toughest parts of the Golden Knights’ 2021-22 schedule. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• The Kings and Andreas Athanasiou are close to hammering out a new deal. [Mayor’s Manor]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy