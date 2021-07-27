Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• The 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship schedule has been released. The U.S. will begin the tournament Aug. 20 vs. Switzerland, while Canada will open with ROC. [IIHF]
• Longtime Blackhawks and Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson has announced his retirement after 14 NHL seasons. [NHL.com]
• Brenden Dillon was traded to the Jets for a pair of second-round picks. [NHL.com]
• Looking at the head-scratching moves made during NHL Draft weekend. [NBC Sports Edge]
• Why a Mitch Marner-for-Rasmus Dahlin trade would make sense for both the Maple Leafs and Sabres. [TSN]
• When the free agent market opens on Wednesday, goaltending will be an area of interest for a number of NHL teams. [Daily Faceoff]
• By trading away Seth Jones and Cam Atkinson, GM Jarmo Kekalainen has signaled a new era has begun in Columbus. [1st Ohio Battery]
• Why the Coyotes were big winners in the Shayne Gostisbehere trade. [Five for Howling]
• A 13-game road trip to begin the 2021-22 season will be a good test for the Islanders. [NY Hockey Now]
• Buffalo Beauts GM Nate Oliver talks free agency plans, the team’s moves so far, and more. [The Ice Garden]
• The Rangers’ trade of Pavel Buchnevich was a head-scratching move by GM Chris Drury. [Gotham Sports]
• Looking at the easiest and toughest parts of the Golden Knights’ 2021-22 schedule. [Sin Bin Vegas]
• The Kings and Andreas Athanasiou are close to hammering out a new deal. [Mayor’s Manor]
