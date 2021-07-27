PHT Morning Skate: Women’s Worlds schedule released; Hjalmarsson retires

By Sean LeahyJul 27, 2021, 9:15 AM EDT
women's worlds
Mikko Stig/Lehtikuva via AP
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship schedule has been released. The U.S. will begin the tournament Aug. 20 vs. Switzerland, while Canada will open with ROC. [IIHF]

• Longtime Blackhawks and Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson has announced his retirement after 14 NHL seasons. [NHL.com]

Brenden Dillon was traded to the Jets for a pair of second-round picks. [NHL.com]

• Looking at the head-scratching moves made during NHL Draft weekend. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Why a Mitch Marner-for-Rasmus Dahlin trade would make sense for both the Maple Leafs and Sabres. [TSN]

• When the free agent market opens on Wednesday, goaltending will be an area of interest for a number of NHL teams. [Daily Faceoff]

• By trading away Seth Jones and Cam Atkinson, GM Jarmo Kekalainen has signaled a new era has begun in Columbus. [1st Ohio Battery]

• Why the Coyotes were big winners in the Shayne Gostisbehere trade. [Five for Howling]

• A 13-game road trip to begin the 2021-22 season will be a good test for the Islanders. [NY Hockey Now]

• Buffalo Beauts GM Nate Oliver talks free agency plans, the team’s moves so far, and more. [The Ice Garden]

• The Rangers’ trade of Pavel Buchnevich was a head-scratching move by GM Chris Drury. [Gotham Sports]

• Looking at the easiest and toughest parts of the Golden Knights’ 2021-22 schedule. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• The Kings and Andreas Athanasiou are close to hammering out a new deal. [Mayor’s Manor]

