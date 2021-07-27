The offseason has arrived and there are plenty of NHL trades that will go down before the 2021-22 season. Check back here for all of the trades that teams will be making in hopes of improving their chances at winning the 2022 Stanley Cup.
2021 NHL offseason trades
July 27
Colorado Avalanche: Kurtis MacDermid
Seattle Kraken: 2023 fourth-round pick
July 27 (Link)
Vegas Golden Knights: Mikael Hakkarainen
Chicago Blackhawks: Marc-Andre Fleury
July 26
Washington Capitals: 2022 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick
Winnipeg Jets: Brenden Dillon
July 26
Florida Panthers: 2023 seventh-round pick.
Arizona Coyotes: Anton Stralman, Vladislav Kolyachonok, 2024 second-round pick
July 26
Boston Bruins: James Greenway
Toronto Maple Leafs: Future considerations
July 26
New Jersey Devils: Christian Jaros
San Jose Sharks: Nick Merkley
July 24 (Link)
Buffalo Sabres: Devon Levi, 2022 conditional first-round pick (If the pick is in the top 10, the pick will be exchanged with FLA’s 2023 first-round pick)
Florida Panthers: Sam Reinhart
July 24 (Link)
Philadelphia Flyers: Cam Atkinson
Columbus Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek
July 24
Arizona Coyotes: Bokondji Imama, Cole Hults
Los Angeles Kings: Brayden Burke, Tyler Steenbergen
July 23
Carolina Hurricanes: 2021 second-round pick
Columbus Blue Jackets: Jake Bean
July 23 (Link)
Chicago Blackhawks: Seth Jones, 2021 first-round pick, 2022 sixth-round pick
Columbus Blue Jackets: Adam Boqvist, 2021 first-round pick, 2021 second-round pick, 2022 conditional first-round pick (If CHI wins one of the the 2022 draft lotteries, the pick becomes their 2023 first-round pick)
July 23 (Link)
Arizona Coyotes: Antoine Roussel, Jay Beagle, Loui Eriksson, 2021 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2023 seventh-round pick
Vancouver Canucks: Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Conor Garland (signing rights)
July 23 (Link)
St. Louis Blues: Pavel Buchnevich
New York Rangers: 2022 second-round pick
July 23 (Link)
Philadelphia Flyers: Rasmus Ristolainen
Buffalo Sabres: Robert Hagg, 2021 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick
July 22
Calgary Flames: Tyler Pitlick
Seattle Kraken: 2022 fourth-round pick
July 22 (Link)
Detroit Red Wings: Alex Nedeljkovic
Carolina Hurricanes: Jonathan Bernier (signing rights), 2021 third-round pick
July 22 (Link)
Philadelphia Flyers: Future considerations
Arizona Coyotes: Shayne Gostisbehere, 2022 second-round pick, 2022 seventh-round pick