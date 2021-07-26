Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Is there a future for Evgeny Kuznetsov with the Capitals? [Washington Hockey Now]
• Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said he expects to get an extension done with Alex Ovechkin before free agency opens on Wednesday. [NoVa Caps]
• A Jack Eichel trade may be complicated, but GM Kevyn Adams says he’s fine if the captain is still with the team when training camp opens. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
• Once he clears waivers on Monday, the buyout process of Jake Virtanen will be complete. [Canucks Army]
• Oliver Ekman-Larsson on his trade to the Canucks: “It’s been crazy, but I’m super excited to be in Vancouver and what’s ahead of us. A little bit of a relief, too, in talking about this (trade) for a year now, and I kind of felt we were running out of time last year. But I’m happy. New start and a fresh start.” [Province]
• If Mr. Burns is looking for another softball team full of ringers, he should give Nate Schmidt a call:
WE’D LIKE TO REPORT A ROBBERY FROM TEAM REILLY AT THE BATTLE FOR VEGAS 😵😵😵 pic.twitter.com/za7ugYxeMc
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 25, 2021
• Kings GM Rob Blake on drafting Brandt Clarke with their first pick and his free agency plans. [Mayor’s Manor]
• Ottawa’s head scout Trent Mann defends the club’s approach to the 2021 NHL Draft. [Ottawa Sun]
• Patience and with salary cap flexibility is Ron Francis’ plan as he builds the Kraken’s first roster. [NHL.com]
• The Red Wings are bringing back Marc Staal on a one-year, $2 million contract. [MLive]
