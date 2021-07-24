The 2021 NHL Draft began as expected: with the Sabres selecting Owen Power first overall. From there, we saw surprises, including one that required a team statement.
With Round 1 complete on Friday, follow along on PHT for results from Rounds 2-7.
2021 NHL Draft
Round 1
1. Buffalo Sabres — Owen Power, D, Michigan (NCAA)
“In truth, he is a unique player, combining amazing size, strong skating, a big shot, great vision, the ability (if not necessarily the proclivity) to play a dominating physical game.” Ryan Wagman, McKeen’s Hockey
Read more about the Sabres selecting Power first overall here.
2. Seattle Kraken — Matthew Beniers, C, Michigan (NCAA)
It’s probably not fair to compare Beniers to Ron Francis, the Kraken GM who drafted him. That will be tough to avoid, though, because Beniers brings the sort of two-way game that’s expected to translate smoothly to the NHL.
Want more on Beniers, and the Kraken making their first-ever draft pick at No. 2? Click here.
3. Anaheim Ducks — Mason McTavish, C, Peterborough (OHL)
“The Ducks desperately need offensive players, and in McTavish they get high-end skill blended with size and strength through the middle. And McTavish was an impact player during his time in the Swiss League, playing with and against older, more physically developed competition.” — NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman.
4. New Jersey Devils — Luke Hughes, D, USA U-18 (USNTDP)
Doesn’t get much better than keeping brothers together, does it? Jack Hughes certainly looked elated that the Devils drafted Luke Hughes fourth overall, that’s for sure.
5. Columbus Blue Jackets — Kent Johnson, C, Michigan (NCAA)
“His puck skills are sublime, even if he needs to simplify his game to manage his risk taking better.” Ryan Wagman, McKeen’s Hockey
A historic night:
Picks
No. 1
No. 2
No. 4
No. 5
6. Detroit Red Wings — Simon Edvinsson, D, Frolunda (SHL)
Edvinsson ranks as one of the 2021 NHL Draft’s most interesting prospects, as he was projected to fall in many spots. No doubt, size is a big selling point for the big Swedish defenseman.
” (Edvinsson) … combines incredible skating and puck skills in a supersized frame, a talent the likes of which this team has nothing like. He is raw, and likely needs at least two more years of development, but the upside is a star,” Ryan Wagman, McKeen’s Hockey
7. San Jose Sharks — William Eklund, LW, Djurgarden (SHL)
People started to clamor for Eklund pretty quickly.
Well, the fall didn’t last too long? Depends upon who you ask, perhaps. (Ryan Wagman mock-drafted Eklund at seven.)
8. Los Angeles Kings – Brandt Clarke, D, Barrie (OHL)
” … In a sentence, Clarke projects as a second or third defenseman who can be on a top NHL power-play unit but may not be able to face top opponents defensively.” – Corey Pronman, The Athletic (sub required).
9. Arizona Coyotes (from VAN) — Dylan Guenther, RW, Edmonton (WHL)
” … He becomes a massive component of Arizona’s next rebuild. I see a lot about his game that translates to the pros and you can see him finishing plays from Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton and Victor Soderstrom for many years, and driving a line with his great two-way play. He was my No. 2 ranked prospect,” – Corey Pronman, The Athletic (sub required).
10. Ottawa Senators — Tyler Boucher, RW, USA U-18 (USNTDP)
“In a sentence, Boucher projects as a bottom-six NHL winger who will be one of the most physical players in a game.” Corey Pronman, The Athletic (sub required).
12. Columbus Blue Jackets (from CHI) — Cole Sillinger, C, Sioux Falls (USHL)
“Sillinger stands out for his high-end hockey IQ, excellent vision, playmaking ability, an NHL-ready shot and the ability to control the game with the puck on his stick.” – NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman.
13. Calgary Flames — Matthew Coronato, RW, Chicago (USHL)
“Coronato is a dominant offensive force who blends top-end goal scoring, strong skating and a physical approach, similar to United States Hockey Hall of Fame forward John LeClair. He was nicknamed “Bison” because of the way he goes hard to the net in the offensive zone.” – NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman.
14. Buffalo Sabres (from PHI) — Isak Rosen, RW, Leksands IF (SHL)
“Isak Rosen has a full toolshed of high-end offensive elements. Being forced to play in the SHL after the Swedish junior leagues were cancelled didn’t help his stat page, but was a great learning experience, which his seven goals in seven games at the U18s illustrated.” – Ryan Wagman, McKeen’s Hockey
15. Detroit Red Wings (from DAL) — Sebastian Cossa, G, Edmonton (WHL)
Heading into the 2021 NHL Draft, people wondered if as many as two goalies could go in the top 10. There was also debate between Cossa or Jesper Wallstedt as the first goalie to go in the 2021 NHL Draft. Ultimately, the Red Wings traded up to land a big goalie. They’ve been aggressive attempting to improve at net, as Cossa is the prospect to pair with prime-age goalie Alex Nedeljkovic.
16. NY Rangers — Brennan Othmann, LW, Flint (OHL)
17. St. Louis Blues — Zachary Bolduc, C, Rimouski (QMJHL)
18. Winnipeg Jets – Chaz Lucius, C, USA U-18 (USNTDP)
19. Nashville Predators — Fedor Svechkov, C, Togliatti (VHL)
20. Minnesota Wild (from EDM) – Jesper Wallstedt, G, Lulea (SHL)
Jesper Wallstedt was a league-average goalie who played 22 games in the SHL, one of the best leagues in the world. As a draft-eligible player.
That's unprecedented this century for a 17-year-old.
21. Boston Bruins — Fabian Lysell, RW, Lulea (SHL)
22. Edmonton Oilers (from MIN) — Xavier Bourgault, C, Shawinigan (QMJHL)
23. Dallas Stars (Detroit; WSH) — Wyatt Johnston, C, Windsor (OHL)
24. Florida Panthers — Mackie Samoskevich, RW, Chicago (USHL)
25. Columbus Blue Jackets (from TOR) — Corson Ceulemans, D, Brooks (AJHL)
26. Minnesota Wild (from PIT) — Carson Lambos, D, Winnipeg (WHL)
27. Nashville Predators (from CAR) — Zachary L’Heureux, LW, Halifax (QMJHL)
28. Colorado Avalanche — Oskar Olausson, RW, HV71 (SHL)
29. New Jersey Devils (from NYI) — Chase Stillman, RW, Sudbury (OHL)
30. Vegas Golden Knights — Zach Dean, C, Gatineau (QMJHL)
31. Montreal Canadiens — Logan Mailloux, D, London (OHL)
32. Chicago Blackhawks (from TBL via CBJ) — Nolan Allan, D, Prince Albert (WHL)
Pick 11 – The NHL directed the forfeiture of this pick in sanctions against the Arizona Coyotes announced Aug. 26, 2020.
Also, here’s the complete 2021 NHL Draft order for rounds 2-7:
Round 2
33. Buffalo Sabres: Prokhor Poltapov, LW, CSKA-2 (MHL)
34. Anaheim Ducks: Olen Zellweger, D, Everett (WHL)
35. Seattle Kraken: Ryker Evans, D, Regina (WHL)
36. Detroit Red Wings: Shai Buium, D, Sioux City (USHL)
37. Arizona Coyotes: Josh Doan, RW, Chicago (USHL)
38. Vegas Golden Knights: Daniil Chayka, D, CSKA (Russia)
39. Ottawa Senators: Zack Ostapchuk, C, Vancouver (WHL)
40. Carolina Hurricanes: Scott Morrow, D, Shattuck St. Mary’s (High MN)
41. Vancouver Canucks: Danila Klimovich, RW, Minsk Zubry (Belarus 2)
42. Los Angeles Kings: Francesco Pinelli, C, Kitchener (OHL)
43. Arizona Coyotes: Ilya Fedotov, LW, Nizhny Novgorod 2 (Russia Jr.)
Round 3
Round 4
Round 5
Round 6
Round 7
