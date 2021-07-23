PHT Morning Skate: Bruins, Hall make contract progress; NHL Draft questions

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The Bruins and Taylor Hall have made “significant progress” on a multi-year extension. [NBC Sports Boston]

• Vladimir Tarasenko beginning next season as a Blue? It’s one possibility that GM Doug Armstrong envisions: “I see there’s certainly an outlook where I envision him putting on the jersey again.” [NHL.com]

• Seth Jones could be on the move to Chicago very soon. [Sportsnet]

• How will tonight’s First Round of the NHL Draft shake out? [NHL.com]

• Kraken GM Ron Francis said that they did look at drafting Carey Price and that the option was “tempting.” [TSN]

• Should he reach the free agent market, who might be interested in Gabriel Landeskog? [The Hockey News]

• “The Arizona Coyotes confirmed on Thursday that they are having discussions with the city of Tempe on a development space where the franchise could put a new arena.” [Arizona Sports]

• Matt Calvert has announced his retirement from the NHL after 10 years with the Blue Jackets and Avalanche. [NHLPA]

• Here are seven alternate awards the NHL should hand out. [Puck Junk]

• The Kings will be saying goodbye to four players while hoping to bring back the likes of Andreas Athanasiou and Lias Andersson. [Mayor’s Manor]

