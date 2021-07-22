Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing captain Mark Giordano in the NHL Expansion Draft: “In order for this not to happen was a price we couldn’t pay. If there was a way within reason for this not to happen . . . we certainly would have pursued it.” [Calgary Herald]

• Ron Francis put together his initial Seattle Kraken roster with cap space and the long game in mind. [Sportsnet]

• Taking a look at Vitek Vanecek, Joey Daccord, and Chris Driedger, the Kraken’s goaltending trio. [Sound of Hockey]

• Here’s the full Kraken roster from the NHL Expansion Draft. [PHT]

• Analyzing the roster with more moves to come from Francis and his staff. [PHT]

• The 2021-22 NHL schedule will be revealed Thursday night at 6 p.m. ET. [NHL.com]

• We do know who the Kraken will face in their home opener, and it’s the Canucks. [Pass it to Bulis]

• With so many leagues shut down and travel restricted, scouting for the 2021 NHL Draft was a unique experience. [TSN]

• A sign-and-trade deal between the Oilers and Maple Leafs could be executed Thursday with Zach Hyman heading west. [Oilers Nation]

• Could Christian Dvorak be a good fit with the Penguins? [Pensburgh]

• It took a while, but the Islanders have the growth and stability that makes them attractive to free agents. [NY Hockey Now]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy