Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Seattle’s expansion draft show on Wednesday will feature a number of special guests, including Macklemore, Marshawn Lynch, Sue Bird, Gary Payton, and Shawn Kemp. [NHL.com]

• On Columbus exposing Max Domi: “For an expansion team where the ‘sum of its parts’ ethos dominates the messaging, perhaps Seattle would value something other than what Domi brings to their locker room.” [1st Ohio Battery]

• What Carey Price getting picked by the Kraken would mean. [PHT]

• If Friday’s NHL Draft goes as expected, with Owen Power and Matthew Beniers going 1-2, it will be the first time a college team will have produced the top two picks. [MLive]

• NHL prospect Logan Mailloux has opted out of this weekend’s draft four days after it was revealed that last November he was charged in Sweden with taking and distributing an offensive photo without consent following a consensual sexual encounter. [Daily Faceoff]

• Good look at Cole Sillinger, Chaz Lucius, Mason McTavish, Logan Stankoven, and Dylan Guenther, a pair of prospects expected to go in the first round at Friday’s NHL Draft. [McKeen’s Hockey]

I SURVIVED one night in nature! pic.twitter.com/N5awF69uPX — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) July 18, 2021

• When the NHL releases its 2021-22 schedule on Thursday, an Olympic break will be worked in. That break, however, will be pending a deal between the league, IOC, and IIHF to send players. [ESPN]

• This offseason for the Canadiens will be nothing short of interesting. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

• The Rangers and Barclay Goodrow are hammering out a six-year deal with a cap hit in the neighborhood of $3.6M per season. [Blue Seat Blogs]

• There’s more work to do for David Poile as he shakes up the Predators’ roster. [A to Z Sports Nashville]

• What will the Jets do with their fourth line? [Jets Nation]

