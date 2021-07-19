PHT Morning Skate: Questions for Kraken; Toronto a home for Tatar?

By Sean LeahyJul 19, 2021, 9:03 AM EDT
kraken
Jim Bennett/Getty Images
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The expansion draft exposed list gives the Kraken plenty to consider before Wednesday. One question, for example, is do they take a chance on Vladimir Tarasenko? [TSN]

Carey Price is another name available to Seattle, and it’s coming out that he is dealing with multiple injuries that could cause him to miss a good chunk of the 201-22 NHL season. [Sportsnet]

• Ron Francis is hoping to find a franchise-type player out of this list of exposed players. [NHL.com]

• Looking back at Seattle’s original NHL team. [The Score]

• Fun read on how the expansion Capitals built their roster in 1974. [NoVa Caps]

• Congrats to our Marisa Ingemi, who will be working the Kraken beat for the Seattle Times beginning in August:

• Is Adin Hill the No. 1 goalie the Sharks need to replace Martin Jones? [The Hockey News]

• Why Chuck Fletcher needed to part with Phil Myers and Nolan Patrick in order to bring in Ryan Ellis to Philadelphia. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

Tomas Tatar needs a change of scenery. Why Toronto could be a good fit. [Leafs Nation]

• Where did it go wrong for the Rangers this season? [NBC Sports Edge]

