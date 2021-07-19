Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• The expansion draft exposed list gives the Kraken plenty to consider before Wednesday. One question, for example, is do they take a chance on Vladimir Tarasenko? [TSN]

• Carey Price is another name available to Seattle, and it’s coming out that he is dealing with multiple injuries that could cause him to miss a good chunk of the 201-22 NHL season. [Sportsnet]

• Ron Francis is hoping to find a franchise-type player out of this list of exposed players. [NHL.com]

• Looking back at Seattle’s original NHL team. [The Score]

• Fun read on how the expansion Capitals built their roster in 1974. [NoVa Caps]

• Congrats to our Marisa Ingemi, who will be working the Kraken beat for the Seattle Times beginning in August:

I’m thrilled to announce I’m joining the Seattle Times to cover the Kraken (and other sports!). Getting back on an NHL beat means the world to me. It’s all I’ve wanted to do these past 16 months. So I’m moving across the country to do it. pic.twitter.com/jCEYlzJx30 — Marisa Ingemi (@Marisa_Ingemi) July 17, 2021

• Is Adin Hill the No. 1 goalie the Sharks need to replace Martin Jones? [The Hockey News]

• Why Chuck Fletcher needed to part with Phil Myers and Nolan Patrick in order to bring in Ryan Ellis to Philadelphia. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• Tomas Tatar needs a change of scenery. Why Toronto could be a good fit. [Leafs Nation]

• Where did it go wrong for the Rangers this season? [NBC Sports Edge]

