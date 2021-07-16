NHL mock expansion draft: Projecting the Seattle Kraken’s 30 picks

The 2021 Seattle Kraken NHL expansion draft will take place on Wednesday night. This weekend, teams (except Vegas, they’re exempt) must send their protected lists to the league. Those lists will be revealed on Sunday, so we’ll know exactly who general manager Ron Francis will be able to choose in building his inaugural roster.

Francis and his team will be afforded the same rules that the Golden Knights had in 2017. The Kraken will make 30 total selections made up of at least 14 forwards, nine defensemen, and three goalies. Twenty of those players must be under contract for the 2021-22 season. Also, the total salary cap hits must be between 60% and 100% of the $81.5 million cap ceiling.

Thanks to the wonderful Cap Friendly, the Pro Hockey Talk team did our own mock Kraken expansion drafts. We protected players from the 30 teams and then made our picks for what we think would be an ideal first roster for the Seattle franchise.

Read ahead before NHL GMs make more moves that change everything (Thanks, Joe Sakic!).

Sean Leahy, NHL writer

FORWARDS (17)

Jordan Eberle, Islanders

Yanni Gourde, Lightning

Teddy Blueger, Penguins

Sonny Milano, Ducks

Noel Acciari, Panthers

Austin Wagner, Kings

Ryan Carpenter, Blackhawks

Eric Robinson, Blue Jackets

Mason Appleton, Jets

Jonah Gadjovich, Canucks

Colin Blackwell, Rangers

Jujhar Khaira, Oilers

Jason Dickinson, Stars

Tyson Jost, Avalanche

Vitaly Abramov, Senators

Dylan Gambrell, Sharks

Nick Merkley, Devils

DEFENSEMEN (10)

Chris Tanev, Flames

Shayne Gostisbehere, Flyers

Jake Gardiner, Hurricanes

Carson Soucy, Wild

Troy Stecher, Red Wings

Travis Dermott, Maple Leafs

Connor Clifton, Bruins

Alexandre Carrier, Predators

William Borgen, Sabres

Vince Dunn, Blues

GOALIES (3)

Jake Allen, Canadiens

Vitek Vanecek, Capitals

Adin Hill, Coyotes

Total salary cap hit: $54.9 million (plus RFAs)

Going team-by-team and figuring out whether a 7-3-1 or 8-1 protection list was the best way to go was a difficult task. I do not envy several teams who will have some very tough decisions to make as to who to leave expose and risk losing.

In making my Kraken roster, I went with a mix of cheap, short-term contracts and taking advantage of said teams with difficult decisions ahead of them. That’s why we were able to pluck Eberle, Gourde, Tanev, Soucy, and Graves. You figure the Flyers are fine exposing Gostisbhere given his struggles, cap hit and previous relationship with Seattle head coach Dave Hakstol.

I wanted to go with a strong blue line, which I think I accomplished here. Goaltending wasn’t a difficult task. The toughest choice was debating whether to take Vanecek or Brenden Dillon from the Capitals.

Up front, we could use some more scoring punch. But with a little under $25 million in cap room, surely Ron Francis could lure some free agents or swing some deals (or side deals before the actual expansion draft) to bolster his forward group.

Marisa Ingemi, NHL writer

FORWARDS (15)

James van Riemsdyk, Flyers

Adam Henrique, Ducks

Jared McCann, Penguins

Joonas Donskoi, Avalanche

Calle Järnkrok, Predators

Garnet Hathaway, Capitals

Eric Robinson, Blue Jackets

Mason Appleton, Jets

Joel L’Esperance, Stars

Julien Gauthier, Rangers

Tyler Benson, Oilers

Kieffer Bellows, Islanders

Vitaly Abramov, Senators

Ryan Donato, Sharks

Adam Gaudette, Blackhawks

DEFENSEMEN (11)

P.K. Subban, Devils

Mark Giordano, Flames

Colin Miller, Sabres

Erik Cernak, Lightning

Radko Gudas, Panthers

Justin Holl, Maple Leafs

Troy Stecher, Red Wings

Connor Clifton, Bruins

Kale Clague, Kings

Jake Bean, Hurricanes

Vince Dunn, Blues

GOALIES (4)

Braden Holtby, Canucks

Jake Allen, Canadiens

Kaapo Kähkönen, Wild

Adin Hill, Coyotes

Total salary cap hit: $62.71 million (plus RFAs)

Obviously it’s impossible to predict side deals and there’s a good chance some guys like Vince Dunn aren’t even available when Seattle finally gets to pick. Using Vegas as kind of a blueprint here, whatever roster the Kraken end up with here very well might not reflect their Opening Night roster, especially with free agency coming up as an option too. One of the most interesting things Seattle can do is work as a broker for goalies or even defensemen with how many solid ones are available.

This roster keeps the cap space relatively low with room to extend some of the players not yet under contract. It also allows them to have some minor league depth with players like Tyler Benson and Vitaly Abramov. They also have room to make some splashes; P.K. Subban could be a face of the franchise, even with his cost. James van Riemsdyk gives them a power play option early in franchise history.

James O’Brien, NHL writer

FORWARDS (18)

Jonathan Drouin, Canadiens

Gustav Nyquist, Blue Jackets

Yanni Gourde, Lightning

Joonas Donskoi, Avalanche

Jared McCann, Penguins

Calle Jarnkrok, Predators

Sonny Milano, Ducks

Mason Appleton, Jets

Devin Shore, Oilers

Nathan Bastian, Devils

Blake Lizotte, Kings

Jonah Gadjovich, Canucks

Colin Blackwell, Rangers

Warren Foegele, Hurricanes

Jason Dickinson, Stars

Kieffer Bellows, Islanders

Ryan Donato, Sharks

Vitaly Abramov, Senators

DEFENSEMEN (9)

Mark Giordano, Flames

Shayne Gostisbehere, Flyers

Carson Soucy, Wild

Troy Stecher, Red Wings

Travis Dermott, Maple Leafs

Riley Stillman, Blackhawks

Jake McCabe, Sabres

Mike Reilly, Bruins

Vince Dunn, Blues

GOALIES (3)

Vitek Vanecek, Capitals

Chris Driedger, Panthers

Adin Hill, Coyotes

Total salary cap hit: $50.857 million (plus RFAs)

One strategy that’s difficult to express in an exercise like this: side deals. The construction of my (rinky dink) Kraken team could be very different if a team greased the wheels to make my (rinky dink) Kraken take on bad contracts for the price of futures. Even without that clarity, trades are the name of the game. My goal would be to pump-and-dump the likes of Giordano, Nyquist, and perhaps my biggest gamble: Drouin. By the way, one sneaky challenge when you’re putting together your team at Cap Friendly: you need 20 2021-22 contracts. Getting to 20 was a strain, at times, for me, and explains why Devin Shore would rank among my forwards.

Considering how many buyouts are flying around, the Kraken could be dealing with changes up until Saturday’s deadline to submit protected players lists. Can’t say I envy Ron Francis & Co.

Adam Gretz, NHL writer

FORWARDS (16)

James van Riemsdyk, Flyers

Yanni Gourde, Lightning

Joonas Donskoi, Avalanche

Chris Tierney, Senators

Tanner Pearson, Canucks

Richard Panik, Red Wings

Rocco Grimaldi, Predators

Josh Archibald, Oilers

Ryan Carpenter, Blackhawks

Matt Nieto, Sharks

Blake Lizotte, Kings

Colin Blackwell, Rangers

Daniel Sprong, Capitals

Zach Aston-Reese, Penguins

Kieffer Bellows, Islanders

Rasmus Asplund, Sabres

Alexander Volkov, Ducks

DEFENSE (10)

P.K. Subban, Devils

Mark Giordano, Flames

Matt Dumba, Wild

Justin Holl, Maple Leafs

Brett Kulak, Canadiens

Dean Kukan, Blue Jackets

Nathan Beaulieu, Jets

Jakub Zboril, Bruins

Jake Bean, Hurricanes

Vince Dunn, Blues

GOALIES (3)

Chris Driedger, Panthers

Ben Bishop, Stars

Adin Hill, Coyotes

Total salary cap hit: $63 million (plus RFAs)

My goal here is to make sure I do not saddle myself with long-term contracts, because pretty much any player that will be unprotected with term is going to be a player that is probably not worth that long-term salary cap number (Jeff Skinner, Matt Duchene for example). The players with the longest term remaining on my team are Yanni Gourde and Matt Dumba, and I think they are probably fairly safe investments that will maintain some value. Beyond that, I looked for players that only have one or two years remaining and could be tradable assets. That might especially work in my favor on defense with P.K. Subban and Mark Giordano.

I also tried to load up on goaltending because, well, that is what is going to give me a chance. I would take advantage of the negotiation window and try to work out a deal with Chris Driedger from Florida and get him in the mix, and I am willing to roll the dice on Ben Bishop because if he is recovered from missing the entire 2020-21 season he can still be a game-changer and one of the best goalies in the league. Driedger and Adin Hill give me some good backup options if he can not.