Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• T.J. Oshie on the upcoming Seattle expansion draft: “I’m a Capital. That’s where I’d like to be, that’s where I’d like to stay. I will tell you this though, I think Hak does an amazing job at building culture and tradition and I can’t think of a better guy to start with an organization from the ground up and really bring that culture and tradition to Seattle. He’s so good at bringing teams together and making players play for each other.” [NBC Sports Washington]

• “The Blackhawks filed Friday a motion to dismiss the negligence lawsuit filed against them by the Michigan high school hockey player who was allegedly sexually assaulted by former Hawks video coach Bradley Aldrich in 2013.” [Chicago Sun-Times]

• One question for each NHL team as we enter the off-season. [Sportsnet]

• Is another deep playoff run in the cards for the Canadiens next season? [The Hockey News]

• What caused Jeff Petry‘s bloodshot eyes? Re-setting his broken finger, apparently. [TSN]

• Anthony Beauvillier is a restricted free agent this summer. What might the Islanders offer the forward? [NY Hockey Now]

• The Oilers are still trying to figure out how to move forward with their goaltending position. [Oilers Nation]

• Looking at which moves should the Golden Knights try to make and try to avoid. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• How much longer will Jakub Voracek be in Philadelphia? [Broad Street Hockey]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy