Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Nikita Kucherov reportedly played the Stanley Cup Final with a fractured rib and needed multiple injections during the series. [Sportsnet]

• “The Lightning is the standard every team strives for—they might not have the same number of championships as the Blackhawks of the 2010s or the Sidney Crosby era Penguins, but they’re the standard in how to build a team by drafting, developing, signing good free agents, and honing in on key trades.” [Raw Charge]

• We’ll learn a lot about this Canadiens team by how they do next season. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

• “After receiving a draft of the NHL’s return-to-play protocols, health officials from Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the Public Health Agency of Canada sent a joint letter to commission Gary Bettman on Dec. 23, 2020, urging the league to either add regular testing for the close contacts of players and staff to its protocols or use a ‘bubble model’ similar to what the league created in Toronto and Edmonton to finish out the 2019-20 season.” [CP via TSN]

i was at dinner with my dad yesterday & he got an ft call from a random number. he picks it up & it’s nikita kucherov with the stanley cup. kuch shouts “ты мой кумир, спасибо” about 6 times. the translation of that is “you’re my idol, thank you”. coolest thing witnessed — Igor Larionov II (@Igor_LarionovII) July 8, 2021

• “A university in Ohio is for the first time publicly confirming there were two sexual assault claims involving former Chicago Blackhawks Coach Bradley Aldrich during his five-month stint there after leaving Illinois.” [WBEZ]

• The full First Round NHL Draft order is now set. [NHL.com]

• Viktor Arvidsson on joining the LA Kings, which wing he prefers and more. [Mayor’s Manor]

• Is Kelly McCrimmon going to be faced with a decision between Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner? [The Hockey News]

• What could Bryan Rust‘s next contract look like with the Penguins? [Pensburgh]

• Looking at what went wrong this season with the Blackhawks and Flames. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Here’s what a buy out of Zach Parise‘s contract would look like on the Wild’s cap. [Hockey Wilderness]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy