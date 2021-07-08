Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Back-to-back titles puts this Lightning team in a special place. [Tampa Bay Times]
• There are no “moral victories” to take away from this playoff run for Brendan Gallagher. [ESPN]
• “Head coach Dominique Ducharme revealed some of the injuries key members of the Canadiens were playing with in the Stanley Cup Final. But in the end it was pretty simple: The best team won.” [Montreal Gazette]
• Vladimir Tarasenko has reportedly asked out of St. Louis. [PHT]
• Seven teams who could be leading the race to acquire Jack Eichel. [Sportsnet]
• Predators GM David Poile on the upcoming off-season: “I think we need to go in a little bit different direction. I’m not saying we’re going to make a whole bunch of changes, but I think it’s time to make some changes.” [TSN]
• Viktor Arvidsson is excited for a fresh start with the LA Kings. [NHL.com]
• With a partnership for next season, a look at how the Seattle Kraken might use their AHL affiliate in Charlotte. [Sound of Hockey]
• Reviewing Ron Hextall’s tenure so far in Pittsburgh. [Pensburgh]
• Why Oliver Ekman-Larsson would be a bad fit with the Rangers. [Blue Seat Blogs]
