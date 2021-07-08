Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• Back-to-back titles puts this Lightning team in a special place. [Tampa Bay Times]

• There are no “moral victories” to take away from this playoff run for Brendan Gallagher. [ESPN]

• “Head coach Dominique Ducharme revealed some of the injuries key members of the Canadiens were playing with in the Stanley Cup Final. But in the end it was pretty simple: The best team won.” [Montreal Gazette]

• Vladimir Tarasenko has reportedly asked out of St. Louis. [PHT]

• Seven teams who could be leading the race to acquire Jack Eichel. [Sportsnet]

• Predators GM David Poile on the upcoming off-season: “I think we need to go in a little bit different direction. I’m not saying we’re going to make a whole bunch of changes, but I think it’s time to make some changes.” [TSN]

• Viktor Arvidsson is excited for a fresh start with the LA Kings. [NHL.com]

• With a partnership for next season, a look at how the Seattle Kraken might use their AHL affiliate in Charlotte. [Sound of Hockey]

• Reviewing Ron Hextall’s tenure so far in Pittsburgh. [Pensburgh]

• Why Oliver Ekman-Larsson would be a bad fit with the Rangers. [Blue Seat Blogs]

