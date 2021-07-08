NHL odds: Avs, Golden Knights, Lightning are 2022 Stanley Cup favorites

The Tampa Bay Lightning are Stanley Cup champions for a second straight season. But as with every NHL season, it doesn’t take long for the focus to shift to next season with the expansion draft, entry draft, and free agency taking place in two week’s time.
Before we see some big trades and destiny-shifting signings, let’s take a look at the betting favorites for the 2022 Stanley Cup, courtesy of our friends at PointsBet.
The Avalanche and Golden Knights, who both finished tied for the most points (82) during the regular season, have opened as the betting favorites for the 2021-22 Stanley Cup. Colorado, who won the 2020-21 Presidents’ Trophy, and Vegas are +550 to win next season’s title and are following by this year’s champions, who are +650 to make it a three-peat.
In other interesting odds, the expansion Seattle Kraken don’t have an NHL roster yet, but have better odds (+10000) than seven NHL teams.
POINTSBET 2022 NHL STANLEY CUP CHAMPION ODDS
Colorado Avalanche +550
Vegas Golden Knights +550
Tampa Bay Lightning +650
Carolina Hurricanes +1100
Toronto Maple Leafs +1200
Boston Bruins +1600
Pittsburgh Penguins +2000
Minnesota Wild +2000
Edmonton Oilers +2200
Washington Capitals +2200
Florida Panthers +2500
New York Islanders +2500
Montreal Canadiens +2500
Dallas Stars +2800
New York Rangers +2800
Philadelphia Flyers +3300
Calgary Flames +4000
St. Louis Blues +4000
Nashville Predators +4000
Winnipeg Jets +4500
Los Angeles Kings +6000
Vancouver Canucks +6600
New Jersey Devils +10000
Seattle Kraken +10000
San Jose Sharks +10000
Arizona Coyotes +12500
Chicago Blackhawks +12500
Ottawa Senators +12500
Columbus Blue Jackets +12500
Anaheim Ducks +12500
Detroit Red Wings +20000
Buffalo Sabres +20000
