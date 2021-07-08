NHL odds: Avs, Golden Knights, Lightning are 2022 Stanley Cup favorites

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tampa Bay Lightning are Stanley Cup champions for a second straight season. But as with every NHL season, it doesn’t take long for the focus to shift to next season with the expansion draft, entry draft, and free agency taking place in two week’s time.

Before we see some big trades and destiny-shifting signings, let’s take a look at the betting favorites for the 2022 Stanley Cup, courtesy of our friends at PointsBet.

The Avalanche and Golden Knights, who both finished tied for the most points (82) during the regular season, have opened as the betting favorites for the 2021-22 Stanley Cup. Colorado, who won the 2020-21 Presidents’ Trophy, and Vegas are +550 to win next season’s title and are following by this year’s champions, who are +650 to make it a three-peat.

In other interesting odds, the expansion Seattle Kraken don’t have an NHL roster yet, but have better odds (+10000) than seven NHL teams.

Colorado Avalanche +550

Vegas Golden Knights +550

Tampa Bay Lightning +650

Carolina Hurricanes +1100

Toronto Maple Leafs +1200

Boston Bruins +1600

Pittsburgh Penguins +2000

Minnesota Wild +2000

Edmonton Oilers +2200

Washington Capitals +2200

Florida Panthers +2500

New York Islanders +2500

Montreal Canadiens +2500

Dallas Stars +2800

New York Rangers +2800

Philadelphia Flyers +3300

Calgary Flames +4000

St. Louis Blues +4000

Nashville Predators +4000

Winnipeg Jets +4500

Los Angeles Kings +6000

Vancouver Canucks +6600

New Jersey Devils +10000

Seattle Kraken +10000

San Jose Sharks +10000

Arizona Coyotes +12500

Chicago Blackhawks +12500

Ottawa Senators +12500

Columbus Blue Jackets +12500

Anaheim Ducks +12500

Detroit Red Wings +20000

Buffalo Sabres +20000

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.