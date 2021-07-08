2021 Stanley Cup Final ends 16 years of NHL on NBC

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stanley Cup win Wednesday night ended not only the 2020-21 NHL season, but also the league’s run on the NBC family of networks.

Beginning next season, ABC/ESPN and Turner Sports take over the U.S. television rights. For the last 16 years NBC has been a huge part of the NHL. From outdoor games to All-Star Games to Hockey Day in America to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, NBC Sports was there covering it all.

Now we must pass the puck up ice and wish our friends at ABC/ESPN and Turner Sports good luck.

As Doc Emrick says in the above video, we’re sad for ourselves, but grateful for your loyalty to this wonderful sport.

Thank you.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.