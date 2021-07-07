Lightning’s Alex Killorn doubtful for Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alex Killorn seems to be inching his way back into the Tampa Bay Lightning lineup but he remains doubtful for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night.

Killorn has been sidelined since Game 2 of the series after he was hit by a Jeff Petry shot.

He was listed as a game-time decision for Game 4 of the series on Monday, and even took part in the pre-game warmup, but ultimately did not play.

“I’d say Killorn is probably in the same situation he was the last game,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said during his pregame availability. “Probably doubtful.”

Killorn has been one of the Lightning’s most productive players this postseason and been a critical player on both the power play and penalty kill.

“He’s a great player. He’s got his fingerprints all over this team,” said Blake Coleman. “He’s great 5-on-5 and a good puck possession guy. He’s physical. There’s not many things he doesn’t do for us. We certainly miss him when he’s not in the lineup, but thankfully we have a ‘next man up’ mentality and a lot of depth in this room. But there are certainly areas where his presence is missed.”

Killorn has been replaced by Mathieu Joseph in the lineup.

The Lightning lead the series 3-1 and are looking to clinch the Stanley Cup for the second year in a row.

2021 NHL playoff schedule: Stanley Cup Final – (TB leads 3-1)

Game 1: Lightning 5, Canadiens 1

Game 2: Lightning 3, Canadiens 1

Game 3: Lightning 6, Canadiens 3

Game 4: Canadiens 3, Lightning 2 (OT)

*Game 5: Wed. July 7: Canadiens at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBC / Peacock)

*Game 6: Fri. July 9: Lightning at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBC / Peacock)

*Game 7: Sun. July 11: Canadiens at Lightning, 7 p.m. ET (NBC / Peacock)

*if necessary

