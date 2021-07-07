Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• As Tropical Storm Elsa hit the Tampa area Tuesday night, the feeling is that Game 5 will be played as scheduled. [Sportsnet]

• The Lightning lost their first Stanley Cup-clinching game last season to the Stars and rebounded to close them out in the next game. Will that happen again? [NHL.com]

• If Carey Price can play like he did in Game 4… [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

• Want to feel old? Let’s feel old. Every Stanley Cup Final since 1980 has featured at least one teammate of Jaromir Jagr. [RMNB]

• NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Department of Player Safety head George Parros: “He has done a terrific job and has tough judgment calls to make. He’s very consistent.” [The Hockey News]

• A touching tribute to Matiss Kivlenieks: “If you knew Matiss, you couldn’t help but love the guy, as that ever-present smile always made the day seem a little bit brighter.” [Blue Jackets]

• How long-term contracts can create value and headaches for teams. [TSN]

• What Stephen Johns hopes to accomplish with his cross-continent #MentalMiles journey. [ESPN]

• With an opening on their bench, the Bruins should try to bring in Marc Savard as an assistant coach. [Causeway Crowd]

• Will Chuck Fletcher buy out any Flyers when the window opens following the Cup Final? [Broad Street Hockey]

• Jay Leach and Paul MacFarland will join Dave Hakstol’s staff with the Seattle Kraken. [Kraken]

• Which forwards could the Islanders target to boost their offense? [Eye on Isles]

• Sam Ventura, who has spent the last six years as the Penguins’ director of hockey operations and research, will join the Sabres as their vice president of hockey strategy and research. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy