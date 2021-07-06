Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• The move Josh Anderson made to create Montreal’s winning goal was something out of his locker. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

• “The Lightning weren’t perfect in Monday’s game, but there were a lot of things to like.” [Raw Charge]

• Hockey legends Yvan Cournoyer, Guy Lafleur and Patrick Roy were all in attendance for Game 4. [NHL.com]

• Death of Matīss Kivlenieks hits closer to home for two IndyCar drivers. [Motor Sports Talk]

• A look at how much secondary scoring impacts playoff success. [Sound of Hockey]

• Will Dave Hakstol and the Kraken eye a Flyers defenseman in the upcoming expansion draft? [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• Following her husband’s suicide, Kelli Ewen wants to become an advocate for the wives and partners of other active and retired NHL players who are beginning to show signs of neurological damage. [TSN]

• How much does a soon-to-be 38-year-old Duncan Keith have left in the tank? [Sportsnet]

• NHL prospect William Eklund has been named the winner of the 2021 E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence following a season where he deal with an emergency appendectomy and COVID-19. [NHL.com]

• Nick Bjugstad has re-signed with the Wild on a one-year, $900,000 deal. [Hockey Wilderness]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy