PHT Morning Skate: Ducharme sticking with Price; Johnson’s impact

By Sean LeahyJul 5, 2021, 9:00 AM EDT
Carey Price will definitely be in net for Game 4. [TSN]

• “You look at the mountain and it looks pretty high, but there are steps you have to take. The first step for us is we have a game to win at home.” [NHL.com]

Tyler Johnson‘s big Game 3 could have been his final memorable moment with the Lightning. [Sportsnet]

• Was Game 3 the knockout punch for the Canadiens? [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

• It was a journey, but Dominique Ducharme’s place in the NHL is deserved. [Montreal Gazette]

[NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2021 schedule, TV info]

• How Viktor Arvidsson fits in the LA Kings’ lineup. [Mayor’s Manor]

• If the Oilers go after Duncan Keith, there’s little chance they “win” the trade. [Oilers Nation]

• A look at the Wild’s salary cap situation following Joel Eriksson-Ek’s 8-year, $42M extension. [Hockey Wilderness]

• Would the Avalanche be wise to trade away Nazem Kadri? [Mile High Hockey]

• If Morgan Rielly is available, the Red Wings might be a good fit. [The Hockey Writers]

• One of Don Granato’s goals with the Sabres is to continue instilling pride in his players. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• How did things go so sour for the Coyotes and Senators? [NBC Sports Edge]

