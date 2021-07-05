Canadiens-Lightning stream – Stanley Cup Final Game 4 on NBC

NBC’s coverage of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final continues with Monday’s Game 4 between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning. Canadiens-Lightning stream coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Tampa Bay came out lightning quick in Game 3, scoring twice in the opening 3:27 courtesy of defensemen Jan Rutta and Victor Hedman. The Canadiens got back in it with Phillip Danault’s first goal of the postseason midway through the first. Tampa started the second just as fast, scoring two more times in the opening 3:33 of the middle frame, this time from Nikita Kucherov and Tyler Johnson. Montreal again fought back into it with a late second-period goal from Nick Suzuki, which snuck under Andrei Vasilevskiy’s pad. Johnson added a second goal to make it 5-2, and Corey Perry answered just 39 seconds later, but Blake Coleman put it away with an empty netter as the Lightning are now just one win away from back-to-back titles.

Only one team has come back from a 3-0 series deficit in the Cup Final – the 1942 Maple Leafs. Teams that trail 3-0 in best-of-seven series have an all-time series record of 4-195, including a 1-26 mark in the Cup Final. Of the Canadiens previous 32 Cup Final appearances prior to this year, they have only been swept once, in 1952 by the Red Wings.

Vasilevskiy has recorded a shutout in each of his last four series-clinching wins, the longest run by a goalie in NHL history. He needs just one more series-clinching shutout to match Clint Benedict and Chris Osgood for the most in league history (5).

WHAT: Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens

WHERE: Bell Centre

WHEN: Monday, July 5, 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC / Peacock

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

CANADIENS VS. LIGHTNING (TB leads series 3-0)

Game 1: Lightning 5, Canadiens 1

Game 2: Lightning 3, Canadiens 1

Game 3: Lightning 6, Canadiens 3

Game 4: Mon. July 5: Lightning at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBC / Peacock) – livestream

*Game 5: Wed. July 7: Canadiens at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBC / Peacock)

*Game 6: Fri. July 9: Lightning at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBC / Peacock)

*Game 7: Sun. July 11: Canadiens at Lightning, 7 p.m. ET (NBC / Peacock)

*if necessary