Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Dominique Ducharme will be back behind the bench for the Canadiens for Game 3 after dealing with COVID-19. [NHL.com]
• Vezina Trophy or not, Andrei Vasilevskiy remains one of the best goalies in the NHL. [Tampa Bay Times]
• After getting a capacity increase request denied for Bell Centre, the Canadiens will host outdoor watch parties for rest of the Stanley Cup Final. [TSN]
• Among the numerous things the Canadiens need to do better, Carey Price has to up his game in order for them to get back in this series. [Sportsnet]
• The Canadiens have been good at hitting the under at Bell Centre this postseason. [NBC Sports Edge]
[NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2021 schedule, TV info]
• For the Rangers to upgrade their roster this summer, bodies will need to be shipped out. [New York Post]
• If the Wild pursue a Jack Eichel trade, Marco Rossi should not be part of any deal. [Zone Coverage]
• Should the Capitals bring Henrik Lundqvist back for next season? [Washington Hockey Now]
• What Vladimir Tarasenko on the trade block could mean for the Blues’ summer. [The Hockey News]
• A look at how the Golden Knights should approach this off-season. [Sin Bin Vegas]
• Why the Islanders should consider leaving Jordan Eberle and Nick Leddy unprotected in the Seattle expansion draft. [New York Hockey Now]
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy