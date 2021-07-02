Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• Dominique Ducharme will be back behind the bench for the Canadiens for Game 3 after dealing with COVID-19. [NHL.com]

• Vezina Trophy or not, Andrei Vasilevskiy remains one of the best goalies in the NHL. [Tampa Bay Times]

• After getting a capacity increase request denied for Bell Centre, the Canadiens will host outdoor watch parties for rest of the Stanley Cup Final. [TSN]

• Among the numerous things the Canadiens need to do better, Carey Price has to up his game in order for them to get back in this series. [Sportsnet]

• The Canadiens have been good at hitting the under at Bell Centre this postseason. [NBC Sports Edge]

• For the Rangers to upgrade their roster this summer, bodies will need to be shipped out. [New York Post]

• If the Wild pursue a Jack Eichel trade, Marco Rossi should not be part of any deal. [Zone Coverage]

• Should the Capitals bring Henrik Lundqvist back for next season? [Washington Hockey Now]

• What Vladimir Tarasenko on the trade block could mean for the Blues’ summer. [The Hockey News]

• A look at how the Golden Knights should approach this off-season. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Why the Islanders should consider leaving Jordan Eberle and Nick Leddy unprotected in the Seattle expansion draft. [New York Hockey Now]

