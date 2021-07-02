Canadiens-Lightning stream – Stanley Cup Final Game 3 on NBC

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC’s coverage of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final continues with Friday’s Game 3 between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning. Canadiens-Lightning stream coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After a scoreless first period, Anthony Cirelli opened the scoring with a shot from the point early in the second to give the Lightning a 1-0 lead. Nick Suzuki tied the game on the power play less than four minutes later with a backhanded effort that slipped by Andrei Vasilevskiy. The game appeared to be heading into the third tied 1-1, but in the final seconds of the second period, Barclay Goodrow found Blake Coleman, who scored a diving goal with 1.1 seconds left. In the third, Ondrej Palat scored off a Joel Edmundson turnover right in front of the Canadiens net, and the Lightning took Game 2 by a 3-1 score.

Vasilevskiy made a season-high 42 saves as Montreal outshot Tampa 43-23 in Game 2. It was a postseason-high in shots for the Habs.

The Habs will head back to Montreal down 0-2 in the series but will get to play a Stanley Cup Final game in front of their fans for the first time since winning their most recent Cup on June 9, 1993. The Canadiens will have 3,500 fans at Bell Centre on Friday after a request to increase capacity to 10,500 (half of capacity) was denied. It’s a stark contrast to Tampa Bay, who increased to full capacity at Amalie Arena for Game 2. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said Thursday it was “unfortunate that only 3,5000 people can be there.”

WHAT: Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens

WHERE: Bell Centre

WHEN: Friday, July 2, 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC / Peacock

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

CANADIENS VS. LIGHTNING (TB leads series 2-0)

Game 1: Lightning 5, Canadiens 1

Game 2: Lightning 3, Canadiens 1

Game 3: Fri. July 2: Lightning at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBC / Peacock) – livestream

Game 4: Mon. July 5: Lightning at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBC / Peacock) – livestream

*Game 5: Wed. July 7: Canadiens at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBC / Peacock)

*Game 6: Fri. July 9: Lightning at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NBC / Peacock)

*Game 7: Sun. July 11: Canadiens at Lightning, 7 p.m. ET (NBC / Peacock)

*if necessary