• Quebec Public Health authorities have rejected the Canadiens request to allow an increased capacity for Game 3. The Habs were hoping to have 10,500 fans in attendance Friday night. [Sportsnet]
• “The Habs’ offence was great at creating opportunities but still needs to find inefficiencies in Vasilevskiy’s game to start capitalizing on more of them.” [Habs Eyes on the Prize]
• Blake Coleman dove his way into Lightning history in Game 2. [Tampa Bay Times]
• All that complaining about the Lightning’s salary cap and Nikita Kucherov? They were just playing by the rules collectively bargained. [The Hockey News]
• Who has the better-looking goalie mask: Andrei Vasilevskiy or Carey Price? [Hockey by Design]
• The Blackhawks and Duncan Keith are working together to find a trade partner to send the defenseman to the Pacific Northwest or western Canada. [TSN]
• Alex Tanguay will be joining Jeff Blashill’s staff as an assistant coach with the Red Wings. [MLive]
• Tyler Seguin on his off-season, rehab, and if he’ll be ready for opening night. [The Score]
• Mark Cuban on his 1999 talks with Mario Lemieux about getting involved in owning the Penguins. [Pensburgh]
• Tom Dundon now owns 100% of the Hurricanes after buying out Peter Karmanos Jr.’s shares. Per the team, “Today’s transactions mark the first time that Peter Karmanos Jr. has not owned at least a minority share of the Hurricanes franchise since he first acquired the Hartford Whalers on June 28, 1994.” [Hurricanes]
• Taking a look at the defensive prospects of the LA Kings and what the future holds. [Mayor’s Manor]
