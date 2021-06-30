Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• The Canadiens have asked the Quebec health authorities to allow for an increased capacity at Bell Centre to 10,500 beginning with Game 3 Friday night. [Sportsnet]

• “Excitement about Price and the Canadiens’ victories has resonated throughout the small First Nation community where he is from. And the Stanley Cup run has injected what many in the community describe as a much-needed note of optimism and pride.” [The Star]

• Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said Alex Killorn, who played only one shift in the third period in Game 1, is considered “day-to-day” with a lower-body injury. [TSN]

• First-round picks aren’t necessary if you’re able to build a defense worthy of winning the Stanley Cup. [Tampa Bay Times]

• After a tough Game 1, Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield look to get going Wednesday night. [Montreal Gazette]

• With the construction of UBS Arena not expected to be completed until November, the Islanders will play their home preseason schedule in Bridgeport, Conn. and begin the 2021-22 NHL season on the road. [NY Hockey Now]

• Why Krysti Clarke’s hiring could be a game-changer for the NWHL’s Toronto Six. [The Ice Garden]

• Vladimir Tarasenko is reportedly open to a move away from the Blues. [Daily Faceoff]

• What does the future hold for Conor Garland? [Five for Howling]

• Former NHLer Tuomo Ruutu will join the Panthers as one of Joel Quenneville’s assistants. [Panthers]

