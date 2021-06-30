Canadiens-Lightning stream – Stanley Cup Final Game 2 on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final continues with Wednesday’s Game 2 between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning. Canadiens-Lightning stream coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Peacock. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

It was all Lightning from the get-go in Game 1, as defenseman Eric Cernak scored the opening goal just over six minutes into the game. Semifinal Game 7 hero Yanni Gourde extended the Tampa lead to 2-0 early in the second. Montreal showed life late in the middle frame, as Ben Chiarot’s shot from the point pinballed off two Lightning players and in to make it 2-1. The Lightning pulled away in the third though as Nikita Kucherov scored twice, and then assisted Steven Stamkos on a late power-play goal, ending the Canadiens historic penalty kill run to put a cap on Tampa’s 5-1 win.

The icing on the cake in the Lightning’s win was that Tampa’s final goal came on the power play with 1:10 remaining and snapped Montreal’s record run of 13 straight playoff games without allowing a power play goal. The streak ended at 32 consecutive penalties killed.

Kucherov, who played 18:54, took over the game in the third period. His three points upped his league-high total for this postseason to 30 (7G-23A), making him the fifth player in NHL history with 30-plus points in multiple playoff years. He joins Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux as the only players in NHL history with consecutive 30-plus point postseasons.

Game 1: Lightning 5, Canadiens 1

